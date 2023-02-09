It was more than expected, and it delivered quite the punch.
A widespread batch of moderate to heavy snow blanketed the area early Thursday morning, leaving behind several inches of heavy, wet snow.
Shortly before midnight, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for St. Joseph and areas east along U.S. 36 and along the I-35 corridor.
MODOT reported completely covered roads and highways as the snow continued to fall at an impressive clip.
Many intersections were full of cars trying to shimmy through the very slick snow. Other locations like the many hills in St. Joseph proved to be nearly impossible to navigate no matter what type of vehicle you were in.
At one point, eastbound traffic on Edmond street was closed a 10th street because of numerous vehicles getting stuck trying to drive up the steep incline.
Scanner traffic was a constant buzz of cars sliding off the road to multivehicle accidents.
Marty Swindler, the director of facilities for News-Press NOW, agreed that this was some of the slickest snow he had ever experienced.
The snowy surprise this morning also brought a reality of the type of snow that fell: dense, heavy and wet. This instantly put more strain on road crews as well as private contractors.
The Winter Weather Advisory continues until noon.
This is a developing story, check back for additional updates.
