It was a foggy start to Thanksgiving for St. Joseph residents who wobbled before they gobbled at the 2022 Sertoma Turkey Trot before their Thanksgiving meals.

The Sertoma Turkey Trot is a chance for participants to earn some extra calories at their Thanksgiving meal, but it also is a fundraiser for the Noyes Home, youth programs at the YWCA and Sertoma.

