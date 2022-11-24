Runners take off from the starting line at the 2022 Sertoma Turkey Trot to raise money for the Noyes Home, YWCA and Sertoma on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in St. Joseph, Missouri. The trot is expected to raise between $35-40 thousand.
Ellie Jura, Sophia Jura, Lydia Jura and Sibyl Downing (L-R) pose with their family dog, Ruby, at the 2022 Sertoma Turkey Trot in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Ruby is a golden doodle therapy dog for downing pediatrics. The family wore matching, custom-made shirts and turkey costumes.
Runners take off from the starting line at the 2022 Sertoma Turkey Trot to raise money for the Noyes Home, YWCA and Sertoma on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in St. Joseph, Missouri. The trot is expected to raise between $35-40 thousand.
Kruz Bigham accepts a trophy after being the first person to cross the finish line at the 2022 Sertoma Turkey Trot on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in St. Joseph, Missouri. The trot is expected to raise between $35-40 thousand for the Noyes Home, YWCA and Sertoma.
Runners take off from the starting line at the 2022 Sertoma Turkey Trot to raise money for the Noyes Home, YWCA and Sertoma on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in St. Joseph, Missouri. The trot is expected to raise between $35-40 thousand.
Ellie Jura, Sophia Jura, Lydia Jura and Sibyl Downing (L-R) pose with their family dog, Ruby, at the 2022 Sertoma Turkey Trot in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Ruby is a golden doodle therapy dog for downing pediatrics. The family wore matching, custom-made shirts and turkey costumes.
Runners take off from the starting line at the 2022 Sertoma Turkey Trot to raise money for the Noyes Home, YWCA and Sertoma on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in St. Joseph, Missouri. The trot is expected to raise between $35-40 thousand.
Kruz Bigham accepts a trophy after being the first person to cross the finish line at the 2022 Sertoma Turkey Trot on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in St. Joseph, Missouri. The trot is expected to raise between $35-40 thousand for the Noyes Home, YWCA and Sertoma.
It was a foggy start to Thanksgiving for St. Joseph residents who wobbled before they gobbled at the 2022 Sertoma Turkey Trot before their Thanksgiving meals.
The Sertoma Turkey Trot is a chance for participants to earn some extra calories at their Thanksgiving meal, but it also is a fundraiser for the Noyes Home, youth programs at the YWCA and Sertoma.
Dan Hausman, Turkey Trot chairman and a Sertoma member, estimated the run raised between $35-40 thousand. Sertoma will know the exact amount at the beginning of December.
Sibyl Downing brought her family and her dog to this year’s Turkey Trot, and everyone was in costume, including her dog, Ruby. It was Downing's first time participating.
"It's just something that [you can] create memories, contribute to the community and just something that we are going to remember," Downing said.
She hopes to continue the tradition moving forward.
More than 500 runners and walkers crossed the start line at the Frontier Casino in St. Joseph at 9 a.m. The 3.1-mile route goes behind the casino and ends right where it starts.
“It is just a fun time to get out to expend a little bit of energy before you sit down to a big meal this afternoon,” Hausman said.
Some of Hausman’s family participated in the trot on Thursday. His family had their Thanksgiving lunch after the run.
One group of friends shared Hausman’s sentiment. Stephanie Batliner and Amber Smith attended the trot with their gym. After the run, the gym hosts breakfast for everyone.
"We are just excited to run a 5K before we eat all the turkey,” Batliner said. “All the food,” Smith added.
Kruz Bigham finished first place. The top finishers received an award, and everyone who participated earned a medal. There were also awards for the most creative costumes, including one competition for pets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.