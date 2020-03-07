ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
MONDAY: Cheeseburger on bun, turkey and cheese sandwich, assorted chips, peas, carrot/celery dipper, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
TUESDAY: Soft taco, cheese enchilada, refried beans with cheese, lettuce/tomato cup, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, Bug Bites, mac and cheese, garden greens, baby carrot dipper, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
THURSDAY: Manager’s choice.
FRIDAY: No school.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
MONDAY: Cheeseburger on bun, turkey and cheese sandwich, assorted chips, peas, carrot/celery dipper, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
TUESDAY: Soft taco, cheese enchilada, refried beans with cheese, lettuce/tomato cup, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, Bug Bites, mac and cheese, garden greens, baby carrot dipper, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
THURSDAY: Manager’s choice.
FRIDAY: No school.
HIGH SCHOOL
MONDAY: Cheeseburger on bun, corn dog nuggets, peas, carrot/celery dipper, classic Cobb salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
TUESDAY: Soft taco, cheese enchilada, refried beans with cheese, lettuce/tomato cup, honey mustard chicken salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, Bug Bites, mac and cheese, garden greens, baby carrot dipper, chef salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
THURSDAY: Manager’s choice.
FRIDAY: No school.