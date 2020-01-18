180603_local_lunchpic (copy)
Buy Now
News-Press Now

School lunches Jan. 20 to 24

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

MONDAY: No school.

TUESDAY: Spaghetti and meatballs, turkey and cheese sandwich, three-bean salad, baby carrot dipper, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets with homemade roll, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, Bug Bites, garden greens, cheesy mashed potatoes, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

THURSDAY: Teriyaki chicken and rice, hot ham and cheese on bun, broccoli with cheese sauce, cucumber slices, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

FRIDAY: Pizza, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, corn, green beans, Rice Krispies treat, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

MONDAY: No school.

TUESDAY: Spaghetti and meatballs, turkey and cheese sandwich, three-bean salad, baby carrot dipper, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets with homemade roll, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, Bug Bites, garden greens, cheesy mashed potatoes, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

THURSDAY: Teriyaki chicken and rice, hot ham and cheese on bun, broccoli with cheese sauce, cucumber slices, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

FRIDAY: Pizza, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, corn, green beans, Rice Krispies treat, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

HIGH SCHOOLS

MONDAY: No school.

TUESDAY: Spaghetti and meatballs, turkey and cheese sandwich, three-bean salad, baby carrot dipper, honey mustard chicken salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets with homemade roll, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, Bug Bites, garden greens, cheesy mashed potatoes, chef salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

THURSDAY: Teriyaki chicken and rice, hot ham and cheese on bun, broccoli with cheese sauce, cucumber slices, chicken Cobb salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

FRIDAY: Pizza, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, corn, green beans, Rice Krispies treat, southwest taco salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.