School lunches Jan. 20 to 24
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
MONDAY: No school.
TUESDAY: Spaghetti and meatballs, turkey and cheese sandwich, three-bean salad, baby carrot dipper, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets with homemade roll, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, Bug Bites, garden greens, cheesy mashed potatoes, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
THURSDAY: Teriyaki chicken and rice, hot ham and cheese on bun, broccoli with cheese sauce, cucumber slices, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
FRIDAY: Pizza, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, corn, green beans, Rice Krispies treat, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
MONDAY: No school.
TUESDAY: Spaghetti and meatballs, turkey and cheese sandwich, three-bean salad, baby carrot dipper, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets with homemade roll, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, Bug Bites, garden greens, cheesy mashed potatoes, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
THURSDAY: Teriyaki chicken and rice, hot ham and cheese on bun, broccoli with cheese sauce, cucumber slices, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
FRIDAY: Pizza, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, corn, green beans, Rice Krispies treat, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
HIGH SCHOOLS
MONDAY: No school.
TUESDAY: Spaghetti and meatballs, turkey and cheese sandwich, three-bean salad, baby carrot dipper, honey mustard chicken salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets with homemade roll, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, Bug Bites, garden greens, cheesy mashed potatoes, chef salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
THURSDAY: Teriyaki chicken and rice, hot ham and cheese on bun, broccoli with cheese sauce, cucumber slices, chicken Cobb salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
FRIDAY: Pizza, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, corn, green beans, Rice Krispies treat, southwest taco salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.