ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
MONDAY: BBQ meatball sub, corn dog nuggets, assorted chips, peas, carrots, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
TUESDAY: Walking taco, ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans with cheese, lettuce/tomato cup, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, Bug Bites, macaroni and cheese, green beans, garden greens, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
THURSDAY: Breakfast for lunch, turkey and cheese sandwich, tater tots, sweet pepper dipper, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
FRIDAY: Manager’s choice.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
MONDAY: BBQ meatball sub, corn dog nuggets, assorted chips, peas, carrots, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
TUESDAY: Walking taco, ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans with cheese, lettuce/tomato cup, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, Bug Bites, macaroni and cheese, green beans, garden greens, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
THURSDAY: Breakfast for lunch, turkey and cheese sandwich, tater tots, sweet pepper dipper, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
FRIDAY: Manager’s choice.
HIGH SCHOOLS
MONDAY: BBQ meatball sub, corn dog nuggets, assorted chips, peas, carrots, classic Cobb salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
TUESDAY: Walking taco, ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans with cheese, lettuce/tomato cup, honey mustard chicken salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, Bug Bites, macaroni and cheese, green beans, garden greens, chef salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
THURSDAY: Breakfast for lunch, turkey and cheese sandwich, tater tots, sweet pepper dipper, chicken Cobb salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
FRIDAY: Manager’s choice.