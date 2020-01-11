ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
HIGH SCHOOLS
MONDAY: Cheeseburger on bun, corn dog nuggets, assorted chips, peas, carrots, classic Cobb salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
TUESDAY: Soft taco, mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce, refried beans with cheese, lettuce/tomato cup, honey mustard chicken salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets, PB&J with string cheese, Bug Bites, macaroni and cheese, green beans, baby carrot dipper, chef salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
THURSDAY: Soft pretzel with cheese, Italian grilled cheese, garden greens, steamed broccoli, chicken Cobb salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
FRIDAY: Pizza, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, corn, garden greens, cookie, Southwest taco salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.