ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

MONDAY: No school.

TUESDAY: Classic nachos, turkey and cheese sandwich, Spanish rice, Mexi-beans, lettuce/tomato cup, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets with homemade roll, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, Bug Bites, garden greens, cheesy mashed potatoes, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

THURSDAY: Mandarin chicken and rice, hot ham and cheese on bun, cucumber slices, broccoli with cheese sauce, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

FRIDAY: Pizza, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, corn, cherry tomato dipper, Rice Krispies treat, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

MONDAY: No school.

TUESDAY: Classic nachos, turkey and cheese sandwich, Spanish rice, Mexi-beans, lettuce/tomato cup, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets with homemade roll, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, Bug Bites, garden greens, cheesy mashed potatoes, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

THURSDAY: Mandarin chicken and rice, hot ham and cheese on bun, cucumber slices, broccoli with cheese sauce, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

FRIDAY: Pizza, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, corn, cherry tomato dipper, Rice Krispies treat, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

HIGH SCHOOLS

MONDAY: No school.

TUESDAY: Classic nachos, turkey and cheese sandwich, Spanish rice, Mexi-beans, lettuce/tomato cup, honey mustard chicken salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets with homemade roll, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, Bug Bites, garden greens, cheesy mashed potatoes, chef salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

THURSDAY: Mandarin chicken and rice, hot ham and cheese on bun, cucumber slices, broccoli with cheese sauce, chicken Cobb salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

FRIDAY: Pizza, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, corn, cherry tomato dipper, Rice Krispies treat, Southwest taco salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.