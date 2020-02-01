ELEMENTARY SCHOOL MONDAY: Chicken patty on bun, ham and cheese sandwich, assorted chips, baked beans, baby carrot dipper, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
TUESDAY: Classic nachos, turkey and cheese sandwich, lettuce/tomato cup, Mexican black beans, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets with homemade roll, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, Bug Bites, garden greens, cheesy mashed potatoes, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
THURSDAY: Oriental chicken with rice, hot ham and cheese on bun, cucumber slices, broccoli with cheese sauce, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
FRIDAY: Pizza, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, cherry tomato dipper, corn, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
HIGH SCHOOL
MONDAY: Chicken patty on bun, grilled cheese sandwich, baked beans, baby carrot dipper, classic Cobb salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
TUESDAY: Classic nachos, turkey and cheese sandwich, assorted chips, lettuce/tomato cup, Mexican black beans, honey mustard chicken salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets with homemade roll, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, Bug Bites, garden greens, cheesy mashed potatoes, chef salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
THURSDAY: Oriental chicken with rice, hot ham and cheese on bun, cucumber slices, broccoli with cheese sauce, chicken Cobb salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
FRIDAY: Pizza, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, cherry tomato dipper, corn, Southwest taco salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.