ELEMENTARY SCHOOL MONDAY: Corn dog nuggets, meatball sub, assorted chips, carrots, broccoli/cauliflower/cucumber dipper, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
TUESDAY: Walking taco, ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans with cheese, lettuce/tomato cup, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, Bug Bites, macaroni and cheese, sweet pepper dipper, garden greens, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
THURSDAY: Manager’s choice.
FRIDAY: Pizza, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, corn, cherry tomato dipper, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
HIGH SCHOOL
MONDAY: Corn dog nuggets, meatball sub, carrots, broccoli/cauliflower/cucumber dipper, classic Cobb salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
TUESDAY: Walking taco, ham and cheese sandwich, assorted chips, refried beans with cheese, lettuce/tomato cup, honey mustard chicken salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, Bug Bites, macaroni and cheese, sweet pepper dipper, garden greens, chef salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
THURSDAY: Manager’s choice.
FRIDAY: Pizza, PB&J sandwich with string cheese, corn, cherry tomato dipper, Southwest taco salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.