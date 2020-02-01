Savannah teen in Miami for special Super Bowl experience

After a long and hard fight, the Kansas City Chiefs return to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. But that battle doesn’t come anywhere close to the one Savannah, Missouri, teen Will Walker faces every single day.
“I always thought of it as — look at the person next to you. If they’re fighting, then you have to fight with them. Just stay strong. Keep going,” Will said.
Will was diagnosed with Synovial sarcoma, an extremely rare form of cancer, at the age of nine. The cancer then spread to his left arm, resulting in amputation. Now at 14 years old, Will recently found out that chemo is no longer helping and that his cancer is spreading at a rapid pace. However, the teen is nowhere near giving up.
“I believe he wants to be here, so he’s going to continue to fight,” Will’s mother, Jennifer White, said. "He rallies around the kiddos that have cancer and shows how tough and strong he is.”
Thanks to a fundraiser sponsored by Fighting All Monsters, Will’s dream of seeing the Chiefs compete in the Super Bowl has come true. He arrived on Friday in Miami and will witness Super Bowl LIV between his favorite team and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
“We know how much this means to Will. Will goes through a lot,” FAM Founder Milk Tyson said. “We want the world to know sometimes football is way bigger than football. People are like, ‘You’re raising a lot of money to go to a game,’ but for someone like Will, it’s not just a football game. It’s way more powerful and it’s going to be an amazing experience.”
Savannah Middle School held an assembly Wednesday afternoon to surprise Will after Central Bank of the Midwest said they wanted to donate two Super Bowl tickets to him and his mom.
“I was shaking — started to cry a little, because it was an amazing moment to know I’m going to the Super Bowl,” Will said.
Will said he will most likely cry of happiness again if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl this Sunday in Miami, Florida.
He and his mother have explored Miami since arriving on Friday in Florida. The two have met retired Chiefs players as well as professional wrestler John Cena during their weekend in Miami.
Will is confident that the Chiefs will win Super Bowl LIV, predicting a 35-25 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
When asked how he will celebrate, Will laughed that he’d “probably start crying.”