HIAWATHA, Kan. – This Northeast Kansas town’s maples have a history that makes the fall splendor of the town even more intriguing.

Hiawatha has long been known for its beautiful maples, first planted many decades ago by Theodore H. Korthanke. He lived from 1860 to 1941 and was considered one of the founding fathers of Hiawatha.

As the story goes:

“In 1918, T. H. Korthanke and his wife moved to 200 Miami Street in Hiawatha from a farm northeast of Hiawatha. On the corner of their yard was a stately hard maple tree which was admired by all who saw it in its full fall splendor. From that one tree, Mr. Korthanke was inspired to take seeds and plant them on a vacant lot north of his home. As the seedlings took root, he shared them with anyone who would agree to care for them. Mr. Korthanke died in 1941 before the trees reached maturity, but he indeed left Hiawatha with it’s legacy of the ‘City of Beautiful Maples.’”

What Korthanke envisioned so very long ago — indeed a full century — has blossomed into full fruition. The maples draw visitors from near and far to view their glorious colors of gold, orange and red.

Korthanke’s very first maple tree still stands at his former home of 200 Miami St., which is currently owned by Connie Bent. About a year ago, local contractors replacing sidewalks along that area made sure to reroute the sidewalk around the “Granddaddy” maple tree.