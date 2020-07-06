Saturday, July 4
11:30 a.m. the Brown County Sheriff Narcotics Unit and K-9 conducted a search warrant in Hiawatha. Arrested on charges of Possession of Heroin, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felony Obstruction and Possession of Stolen Property was Avery Steward, 28, Hiawatha.
Sunday, July 5
Based on a traffic stop, Christian Lehl, 21, Hiawatha was arrested on a $500 cash Warrant for Failure to Appear.
Monday, July 6
Daniel Hernandez, 21, Emporia was stopped by deputies for speeding 95 mph in a 65 mph zone. Hernandez was subsequently arrested on charges of DUI, Transport Open Container, Driving While Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked.