Three area counties will be highlighted next week as part of the Big Kansas Road Trip.

Postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the road trip is set to happen Thursday through Sunday, May 6 through 9, in Nemaha, Brown and Doniphan counties. Organized to help the public get to know rural communities and see what they have to offer, the annual event is sponsored by the Kansas Sampler Foundation, along with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau locally.

Marci Penner, who is with the Kansas Sampler Foundation, said the Big Kansas Road Trip is like a large open house with communities of every size and businesses ready to receive visitors.

Locally, organizers have been working with the Kansas Sampler, cities and groups to help promote the road trip and plan events that are outlined in the 51-page guidebook and on the website

bigkansasroadtrip.com.

Organizer Linda Duesing of Hiawatha said many events still are planned as listed in the guidebook, which is available at the Hiawatha Chamber office. There will be updates at the bigkansasroadtrip.com website and on the Facebook page. In addition to events, visitors and locals alike are encouraged to investigate all of the attractions in the guidebook.

Some local events highlighted include a display at Tice Healthmart in Hiawatha, where information about the business being the oldest pharmacy in Brown County will be on display.

At 7 on May 8, there will be music at Bethany United Church of Christ in Hiawatha with Sarah Kleopfer, Shane Spangler and Kenya Patzer.

The Cook Shack will be open May 7 through 9 for lunch at the Ag Museum with bison burgers, and there will be a blacksmith demonstration and Long Rifle Muzzle Loaders Encampment on that Saturday as well.

At 1 p.m. on May 6 and 7, Doug Grimm will give a maple and state tree presentation near the tennis courts. Some local events added include the Hiawatha High School’s production of Grease at 6 p.m. downtown at the courthouse square on Friday, May 7 and Saturday, 8.

People can stop by Robinson, Kansas, for a sloppy joe lunch on May 6 and 7 and a pancake breakfast on the morning of May 8 at the Community Building. The historic Birdcage Theatre will be open for tours and a melodrama skit will be presented at 2:30 p.m. that Saturday.

Werner Wagon Works will be open May 6 through 8 for visitors, and Connie Werner of Horton said businesses in the city are busy preparing for this event.

“Everybody is excited. People are taking that extra step to clean out their buildings, get more inventory and get ready to welcome our guests,” Werner said. “It can only be a good thing.”

Werner said the website has more than 5,500 hits, and if that’s any indication the area could be looking at several hundred visitors throughout the four-day event. She also anticipated the road trip will have a residual effect and as people collect and keep guidebooks it will prompt more visitors throughout the years to come.

For more information about the Big Kansas Road Trip, call 785-742-7136 or email

hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net. Go online to www.bigkansasroadtrip.com to find out up-to-date information on daily activities in all three counties.