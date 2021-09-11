3 State Stockyards in Falls City, Nebraska, will hold their 2nd annual fall goat and sheep sale conducted by a pair of twin 10-year-olds in September.
Bob Witt, co-owner, said his grandsons Cash and Treydon Witt are the 4th generation of their family to be operators at the stockyards.
Cash and Treydon will hold the auction at noon on Sept. 18. The event is open to all classes of sheep or goats from any state.
Witt said the event is free to attend as a buyer, seller or spectator. There is a restaurant open on site for attendees.
“My grandsons do most of the work for the goat and sheep auction,” Witt said. “They come out here after school and they like to be around the livestock. They grew up around this and they wanted to have a sale of their own. Goats and sheep are their size and they like to do it.”
Cash and Treydon hold a sale in the spring and fall each year.
Witt said he currently owns the stockyards with his sons Brian and Tom. They hold a cattle auction at 11:30 a.m. each Thursday.
They have buyers and sellers to accommodate every class of cattleman. There is a $19.90 flat rate commission per head of feeder cattle that includes inspections, yardage and insurance. Their service includes on-farm appraisals, the arrangement of trucking services, order buying and delivery.
3 State Stockyards is a family-owned business and relatives along with friends work together to support it.
“It’s hard to get help for a one-day a week sale,” Witt said. “We’re able to work with our own families which is a good thing. We’ve got good help and we’re lucky.”
Witt said he got started in the stockyards in the early 1970s with his father and brother. He took over the business with his sons in the 1990s.
The original barn was built in that location in 1950.
He said the number of stockyards are decreasing in Nebraska and other parts of the Midwest.
After the St. Joseph Stockyards recently closed, they saw some of the trade come to their location.
Barry Boos, formerly from the St. Joseph Stockyards, works for them each week as a fieldman.
“We want to be an option for people who want to market cattle, sheep or goats and don’t have a place to go,” Witt said. “There is otherwise not a place to go that’s close by. We’re less than an hour from the old St. Joe market that isn’t there anymore.”
3 State Stockyards is located at 65215 705 Road in Falls City, Nebraska. They can be contacted by phone at 402-245-5004. They can be found on Facebook at 3 State Stockyards.
