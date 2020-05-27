Marriage licenses
James Allen Franken, 31, and Asley Danielle Howery
Gabrelle Nicole Farmer
Amanda Lanette Hays
Margaret Ellen Voisard
Dawn Etta Kay Lopez
Boston Parker Rhoden, 25, and Megan Ryan O’Rourke
Brian Christopher Cronk, 51, and Kathryn Anne Brady
Hunter Ray-Gregg McKinney, 24, and Clara Ellen Streett
Joshua Mintry Ezzell, 31, and Kelsea Lauren Leidy
Eduardo Rafael Cruz Mirabel, 23, and Abbee Lynn Livingston
Divorce suits filed
Jessica D. Osborn and
and
Divorce suits granted
Letitia D. Walley and
and Marc A. Byergo.