Marriage licenses

James Allen Franken, 31, and Asley Danielle Howery

  • , 23, both of St. Joseph.
  • Daquan Lonnell Johnson, 26, of Kansas City, Missouri,

    • Gabrelle Nicole Farmer

  • , 23, of St. Joseph.
  • Jeffery Scott Vanover, 50, and

    • Amanda Lanette Hays

  • , 36, both of St. Joseph.
  • Wyatt Robert McClain, 27, and

    • Margaret Ellen Voisard

  • , 22, both of Gower, Missouri.
  • Mark Steven Applegarth, 59, and

    • Dawn Etta Kay Lopez

  • , 61, both of St. Joseph.

    • Boston Parker Rhoden, 25, and Megan Ryan O’Rourke

  • , 24, both of Hiawatha, Kansas.

    • Brian Christopher Cronk, 51, and Kathryn Anne Brady

  • , 51, both of St. Joseph.

    • Hunter Ray-Gregg McKinney, 24, and Clara Ellen Streett

  • , 24, both of St. Joseph.

    • Joshua Mintry Ezzell, 31, and Kelsea Lauren Leidy

  • , 26, both of St. Joseph.

    • Eduardo Rafael Cruz Mirabel, 23, and Abbee Lynn Livingston

  • , 20, both of St. Joseph.

    • Divorce suits filed

    Jessica D. Osborn and

  • John E. Osborn.
  • Ashley Gray

    • and

  • Adrian Gray.

    • Divorce suits granted

    Letitia D. Walley and

  • David E. Walley.
  • Natalie L. Byergo

    • and Marc A. Byergo.