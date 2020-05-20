Vitals placeholder
Marriage licenses

Francis Thomas Till III, 22, and Alexandra Lemarie Moore

  • , 22, both of St. Joseph.
  • Austin Zuriel Mull, 23, and

    • Gwenhwyffar Allora Merlynn Lack

  • , 19, both of St. Joseph.
  • Gabriel Lee Heard, 21, and

    • Rachel Dawn Green

  • , 27, both of St. Joseph.
  • Robert Ruben Vega, 35, and

    • Christina Marie Hunter

  • , 30, both of Ogden, Kansas.
  • Josue Manuel Mendoza Gonzalez, 25, and

    • Diannek Miranda

  • , 26, both of St. Joseph.

    • Divorce suits filed

    Kimberly A. Delaney and

  • Daniel T. Delaney.

    • Divorce suits granted

    Donna J. Burnett and

  • Tony L. Burnett.
  • Patricia J. Dike

    • and

  • Charles M. Dike.
  • Heather R. Jacob

    • and

  • Noah G. Jacob.
  • Ashley M. Czebely

    • and

  • Anthony M. Czebely.
  • Frances J. Balbin

    • and

  • Hernan N. Balbin.
  • Lindsey E. Mayer

    • and

  • Daniel R. Mayer.
  • Katie J. Hoover

    • and Aaron J. Waller.