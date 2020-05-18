Vitals placeholder
Marriage licenses

  • John Martin Jones, 31, of Lawrence, Kansas, and Shelby Lynn Henderson, 25, of Bonner Springs, Kansas.
  • Cory Jason Nolting, 26, and McKenzie Mougey Masan, 24, both of Atchison, Kansas.
  • Brad Alan Ritchie, 44, of St. Joseph, and Carrie Lynn Long, 44, of Tonganoxie, Kansas.
  • James Lloyd Furgison, 38, and Ashley Marie Gortney, 30, both of St. Joseph.
  • Wens Rilke Ikapi, 34, and Elizabeth Danielle Jackson, 33, both of Omaha, Nebraska.
  • Zachary Edwards Rich, 23, and Kelsey Leeanne Kendall, 22, both of St. Joseph.
  • Joanne Lee Dalrymple, 40, and Sara Beth Emery, 40, both of St. Joseph.

Divorce suits filed

  • Nina Owens and Harold Owens.
  • Cara M. Lowrence and Bradley W. Lowrence.
  • Sarah L. Morgan and Dylan L. Morgan.
  • Kevin Malott and Kathy Culbertson-Malott.

Divorce suits granted

  • Ashley M. Czebely and Anthony M. Czebely.
  • Donna J. Burnett and Tony L. Burnett.