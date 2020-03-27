Marriage licenses
Robert Lyle Hays, 32, and Amanda Lee Dawson, 25, both of St. Joseph.
Ariel Almeida, 33, and Ling Tzy Yeh, 30, both of Kansas City, Missouri.
Brent Allen Kimler, 23, and Morgan Lee Mignery, 25, both of St. Joseph.
James Steven Hamilton, 69, and Renate Langston, 67, both of Sunrise, Florida.
Kory Wayne Barber, 30, and Allison Sydney Smith, 26, both of Greenwood, Missouri.
Brenden Aaron Morris, 27, and Victoria Kayala Curtin, 23, both of Gardner, Kansas.
Divorce suits granted
Linda M. Burgoon and Roger L. Burgoon.