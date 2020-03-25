Marriage licenses
Damion Sherod Cowan, 33, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Melody Roberta Thuston, 32, of Kansas City, Missouri.
Norman William Groll, 60, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, and Lisa Keri Wittmeyer, 55, of Kansas City, Missouri.
Mason Lee Boatwright, 27, and Holly Elizabeth Todd, 31, both of St. Joseph.
Joshua Michael Anderson, 26, and Emily Elizabeth Jaeger, 27, both of Kansas City, Missouri.
Divorce suits filed
Hannah R. Jundy and Bryan W. Jundy.
Matthew D. Corkins and Skylar R. Corkins.
Divorce
suits granted
Rachel N. Wood and Virgil C. Wood.