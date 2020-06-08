Vitals placeholder
Marriage licenses

  • Kyle Dustin Clark, 41, Angelica Marie Sands, 27, both of St. Joseph.
  • Chase Mikeal Gilbert, 21, and Bailey Nicole Frasher, 23, both of St. Joseph.
  • Robert Dale Reents, 60, of Centennial, Colorado, and Lori Kay West, 63, of St. Joseph.
  • William Everett Lee Reynolds, 31, and Jessica Michelle Kendall, 31, both of St. Joseph.
  • Eddy Lee Mason, 60, and Ning Yuan, 48, both of St. Joseph.
  • Curtis Evan Kelsey, 60, and Kathy A. Jacobs, 57, both of St. Joseph.
  • Monty Glenn Collins, 41, and Rebekah Lynn Younger, 41, both of St. Joseph.
  • Mark Robert Bridge, 61, and Debora Maritza Kirk, 61, both of Country Club, Missouri.
  • Justin Paul Turner, 25, of Parkville, Missouri, and Madison Elaine Looney, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri.
  • James Michael Radcliffe, 32, and Bridget K. Cooper, 41, both of St. Joseph.

Divorce suits filed

  • Kelsey E. Neil and Trent Neil.
  • Adam L. Clark and Brandi L. Goodwin.
  • Miguel Pupo-Garcia and Silva Y. Cobiella.
  • Heather R. Morris and Scott A. Morris.
  • Justin D. O’Brien and Katie M. O’Brien.
  • Whitley D. Fanning and David L. Fanning.
  • Shannel Strahm and Andy Strahm.
  • Chad J. Kalamon and Shelly F. Kalamon.
  • Skylar Schottel and Andrew Schottel.
  • Steven D. Plumb and Kelly J. Plumb.

Divorce suits granted

  • Candace S. Edwards and Nathan D. Edwards.
  • Yoandry Sanchez Delgado and Jeffrey W. Rau.
  • Gary W. Droz and Lesa M. Droz.