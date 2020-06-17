Vitals placeholder
Marriage licenses

  • Shawnese Jasmine Nichole Lark, 26, and Brittany Monet Oglesby, 32, both of St. Joseph.
  • Mitchell Lee Officer, 22, of St. Joseph, and Madesen Breanne Gage, 21, of Stanberry, Missouri.
  • Patrick Joseph Kelly, 24, and Crystal Alejandra Enciso , 24, both of St. Joseph.
  • Keith Allan Sperry, 40, and Brittney Lynn Gann39, both of St. Joseph.
  • Tomas Garcia Paez, 43, and Pamela Michelle Reents41, both of St. Joseph.
  • Bryan Andrew Griffin, 34, and Amy Ruth Beat , 35, both of St. Joseph.

Divorce suits filed

  • Patrick McGinnis and Mary B. McGinnis.
  • Michaela R. Blake and Jordan R. Blake.
  • Brad K. Admire and Tiffany M. Bisenieks.

Divorce suits granted

  • Adam B. Chapman and Maria Chapman.
  • Zachary Allen and Brooke Allen.
  • Abeba T. Sebhat and Anteneh K. Abey.