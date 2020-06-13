Marriage licenses
Giovanie Frankie Collado, 33, and Iris Denisse Colon Fragosa, 29, both of St. Joseph.
Christopher Lee Cole, 32, and Brianna Bai Eudene Grier, 24, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits granted
William J. Edwards and Brittany S. Edwards.
