Marriage licenses

Maximilian Kent Bocchine, 35, and Shayla Marie Routh, 30, both of St. Joseph.

Noah Robert Grant, 23, of St. Joseph, and Hannah Elisabeth Hummer, 23, of Savannah, Missouri.

Ronald Glenn Wade, 85, and Kathy L. Butrick, 66, both of St. Joseph.

Thomas Leon Newberry, 57, and Julie Christine Bradley, 60, both of St. Joseph.

Divorce suits filed

Colleen M. Lyon and Francis E. Lyon.

Alexandra L. Derr and Joshua A. Derr.

Divorce suits granted

Antonia G. Cardenas Valera and Maria Moran-Fernandez.