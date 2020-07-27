Vitals placeholder
Marriage licenses

Benjamin Stoakes Todd Cox, 30, and Krystina Marie Wood, 24, both of St. Jose

  • ph.
  • Justin Walker Pike, 34, and

    • Hannah Michelle Coy

  • , 30, both of St. Joseph.
  • Robert William Dynes Jr., 34, and

    • Brooke Nicole Bundy

  • , 29, both of St. Joseph.
  • Charles Francis Ellis Jr., 56, and

    • Bonnie Marie Hardy

  • , 40, both of St. Joseph.

    • Divorce suits filed

    Summer Kenney and

  • William P. Kenney.
  • Bridgett Livingston

    • and

  • Jeremy Livingston.
  • Donald Lukehart

    • and

  • Cassandra Lukehart.
  • Nicole Clark

    • and Adam Clark.