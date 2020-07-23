Marriage licenses
- Zedrick Chase Wells, 24, and Carlee Rae-Ann Osborne, 23, both of St. Joseph.
- Michael Joseph Salanky, 35, and Hayley Elizabeth Ames, 30, both of Lakewood, Colorado.
- Brian Thomas Brown Jr., 28, of Thomasville, North Carolina, and Anastasia Grace Haybes, 23, of St. Joseph.
- David Lee Hendrix Jr., 33, and Amanda Rae Willoughby, 33, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
- Adriana M. Guernsey and Cody A. Guernsey.
- Michelle M. Rush and Matthew H. Rush.
- Hayleigh C. Ulmer and Matthew D. Ulmer.