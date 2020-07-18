Vitals placeholder
  • Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press
    • front desk.
    • Cheyenne
      • and
    • Trevor Phillips, of St. Joseph, a boy born Feb. 24.
    • Audra
      • and
    • Dustin Donelson, of St. Joseph, a boy born March 12.
    • Ashley
      • and
    • Tyler Schmidt, of Savannah, a girl born March 13.
    • Rachel
      • and
    • Jacob Jones, of St. Joseph, a girl born March 18.
    • Melody
      • and
    • James Binegar, of St. Joseph, a boy born March 23.
    • Bailey Frasher
      • and
    • Chase Gilbert, of St. Joseph, a boy born March 26.
    • Tracy
      • and
    • Tyler Siewert, of St. Joseph, a girl born April 3.
    • Emily West
      • and
    • Dustin Billings, of St. Joseph, a boy born April 3.
    • Cassandra Larkin
      • and
    • Derrick Terrell, of St. Joseph, a boy born April 4.
    • April Kerns
      • and
    • Roger Limle, of St. Joseph, a girl born April 6.
    • Alexa
      • and
    • James Hayner, of St. Joseph, a boy born April 11.
    • Katy
      • and
    • Ronald Ellis, of Kingston, Missouri, a girl born April 11.
    • Amanda Jo Middleton
      • and
    • Travis Losson, of St. Joseph, a boy born April 16.
    • Shayla Coulter
      • and
    • Kameron Keith, of St. Joseph, a boy born April 16.
    • Montanna
      • and
    • Brandon Weaver, of St. Joseph, a boy born April 23.
    • Kari Miller
      • and
    • Noah Metcalf, of St. Joseph, a boy born June 5.
    • Kelsey Amos
      • and
    • Dylan Hart, of St. Joseph, a boy born June 9.
    • Anna Hatheway
      • and
    • James McClain, of St. Joseph, a girl born June 11.
    • Kristian Cook, of Faucett, Missouri, a girl born June 25.
    • Chelsie Markley
      • and
    • Sidney Lawson, of St. Joseph, a boy born July 3.
    • Joy Collado
      • and
    • Matthew Dilley, of St. Joseph, a boy born July 8.

      • Divorce suits filed

      Stacia Radke and Zachary Radke.