Marriage licenses

Kody James Morgan, 31, and Cyndi Juanita Child

  • , 26, both of West Fargo, North Dakota.
  • Brycen Paul Larison, 31, and

    • Ashley Nicole Smith

  • , 27, both of St. Joseph.
  • Warren Joseph Cochran, 27, and

    • Amanda Jane Hinnergardt

  • , 26, both of St. Joseph.
  • Donald Paul Lantz, 62, of Avoca, Iowa, and

    • Marie Ann Wiederin

  • , 59, of Harlan, Iowa.
  • Nicholas Owen McLaughlin, 35, and

    • Alisha Rea Sproat

  • , 37, both of St. Joseph.
  • Kyle Brian Paxton, 22, of Agency, Missouri, and

    • Kaitlyn Lee Ruoff

  • , 23, of Savannah, Missouri.
  • Kolby Allen Scott, 25, and

    • Lauren Ann Hill

  • , 20, both of Wathena, Kansas.
  • Ryan Gary Merritt, 25, and

    • Isabel Alexandra Maddick

  • , 23, both of Redmond, Washington.
  • Jonathon Ray Kline, 21, and

    • Alanna Kay Parkhurst

  • , 19, both of Easton, Missouri.
  • Michael Lee Thomaston, 71, and

    • Jessica Lynn Ruiz

  • , 32, both of St. Joseph.
  • Andrew Jack Armstrong, 27, and

    • Emily Ellen Braun

  • , 25, both of Lincoln, Nebraska.
  • Rhonda Lyne Blair, 47, of Chillicothe, Missouri, and

    • Dawn Michelle Mitchell

  • , 48, of St. Joseph.
  • Kevin William Armstrong Gardner, 34, and

    • Lorena Joyce Carrier

  • , 38, both of Kansas City, Missouri.
  • Jonathon Cameron Redd, 31, and

    • Megan Jean Pence

  • , 32, both of Gower, Missouri.
  • Juan Jose Amador Esquivel, 23, and

    • Evelynn Perez Perez

  • , 18, both of Kansas City, Missouri.
  • Robert Lee White, 47, and

    • Charity Ann Hass Wilbur

  • , 46, both of Spokane, Washington.
  • Rodney Colton Kenagy, 23, of Fort Myers, Florida, and

    • Mariah Earlene Aebersold

  • , 22, of Gower, Missouri.
  • Kyle Dustin Clark, 41, and

    • Angelica Marie Sands

  • , 27, both of St. Joseph.
  • Kirk Elmer Moural, 48, and

    • Tina Marie Peters

  • , 57, both of Grand Island, Nebraska.
  • Junew Lamont Zachery, 38, and

    • Jennifer Marie Loney,

  • 37, both of St. Joseph.
  • Richard Mearl O’Dell, 50, and

    • Mardi Leann Huff

  • , 55, both of St. Joseph.
  • Jason Eric Foster, 32, and

    • Micaela Joy Vaccaro

  • , 27, both of Mission, Kansas.
  • Brian Kelly Miller, 53, and

    • Janette Revae Higginbotham

  • , 51, both of Wathena, Kansas.
  • Michael Lee Wittler, 41, and

    • Delilah N. Cullen-Cavalier

  • , 25, both of St. Joseph.
  • Jeremy Scott Brown, 49, and

    • Nancy Kay McClintick, 50, both of

  • St. Joseph.

    • Divorce suits filed

    Allison R. Evans and

  • Christopher L. Evans.
  • Skylar T. Furr

    • and

  • Karlee Furr.
  • Kimberly Burns

    • and

  • Ryan Burns.
  • Jennifer Santos

    • and

  • Lorenzo Santos.
  • Twila J. Watkins

    • and

  • Perry Watkins.
  • Tracie Newby

    • and

  • Nicholas Newby.
  • Sierra Mae Whipple

    • and

  • Lance T. Whipple.
  • Cierra L. Clary

    • and

  • Joseph A. Clary.
  • Taryn L. Piers

    • and

  • Seth L. Piers.
  • Timothy W. Wills

    • and

  • Terri Esther Wills.
  • Rebecca Thomas

    • and

  • Douglas Thomas.
  • Dustin J. Nichols

    • and

  • Melissa L. Nichols.

    • Divorce suits granted

    Debra Walker and

  • Gregory Walker.
  • Antonio G. Cardenas Valera

    • and

  • Maria Moran-Fernandez.
  • Adam L. Clark

    • and

  • Brandi L. Goodwin.
  • Ryan H. Wessell

    • and

  • Tanya M. Wessell.
  • Ryan M. Lent

    • and Michaela G. Lent.