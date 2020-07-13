Marriage licenses
, 26, both of West Fargo, North Dakota.Brycen Paul Larison, 31, and, 27, both of St. Joseph.Warren Joseph Cochran, 27, and , 26, both of St. Joseph.Donald Paul Lantz, 62, of Avoca, Iowa, and , 59, of Harlan, Iowa.Nicholas Owen McLaughlin, 35, and , 37, both of St. Joseph.Kyle Brian Paxton, 22, of Agency, Missouri, and , 23, of Savannah, Missouri.Kolby Allen Scott, 25, and , 20, both of Wathena, Kansas.Ryan Gary Merritt, 25, and , 23, both of Redmond, Washington.Jonathon Ray Kline, 21, and , 19, both of Easton, Missouri.Michael Lee Thomaston, 71, and, 32, both of St. Joseph.Andrew Jack Armstrong, 27, and , 25, both of Lincoln, Nebraska.Rhonda Lyne Blair, 47, of Chillicothe, Missouri, and , 48, of St. Joseph.Kevin William Armstrong Gardner, 34, and , 38, both of Kansas City, Missouri.Jonathon Cameron Redd, 31, and , 32, both of Gower, Missouri.Juan Jose Amador Esquivel, 23, and , 18, both of Kansas City, Missouri.Robert Lee White, 47, and, 46, both of Spokane, Washington.Rodney Colton Kenagy, 23, of Fort Myers, Florida, and , 22, of Gower, Missouri.Kyle Dustin Clark, 41, and , 27, both of St. Joseph.Kirk Elmer Moural, 48, and , 57, both of Grand Island, Nebraska.Junew Lamont Zachery, 38, and 37, both of St. Joseph.Richard Mearl O’Dell, 50, and , 55, both of St. Joseph.Jason Eric Foster, 32, and , 27, both of Mission, Kansas.Brian Kelly Miller, 53, and
Kody James Morgan, 31, and Cyndi Juanita Child
, 51, both of Wathena, Kansas.Michael Lee Wittler, 41, and
Janette Revae Higginbotham
, 25, both of St. Joseph.Jeremy Scott Brown, 49, and
Delilah N. Cullen-Cavalier
St. Joseph.
Nancy Kay McClintick, 50, both of
Divorce suits filedChristopher L. Evans.Skylar T. Furr Karlee Furr.Kimberly Burns Ryan Burns.Jennifer Santos Lorenzo Santos.Twila J. Watkins Perry Watkins.Tracie NewbyNicholas Newby.Sierra Mae Whipple Lance T. Whipple.Cierra L. Clary Joseph A. Clary.Taryn L. Piers Seth L. Piers.Timothy W. Wills Terri Esther Wills.Rebecca Thomas Douglas Thomas.Dustin J. Nichols Melissa L. Nichols.
Divorce suits grantedGregory Walker.Antonio G. Cardenas Valera Maria Moran-Fernandez.Adam L. Clark Brandi L. Goodwin.Ryan H. Wessell Tanya M. Wessell.Ryan M. Lent