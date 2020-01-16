Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Nicole and Craig Dobson, both of St. Joseph, a girl born Jan. 14.
Makenzie Centeno and Christian Vannaman, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Jan. 12.
Marriages licenses
Robert Lewis Tyler, 64, and Deborah Louise Rowland, 58, both of St. Joseph.
Ryan Stephan Gillies, 26, of St. Joseph, and Sarah Rose Andrews, 26, of Kansas City, Missouri.
Divorce suits filed
Halsey E. St. John and Chad D. St. John.
Melissa L. Leibrandt and Joshua D. Leibrandt.
Divorce suits granted
Heidi J. Steele and Ronald T. Steele.
Elizabeth J. Unzicker and Matthew R. Unzicker.
Katina A. Williams and Dustin G. Williams.