Divorce suits filed
Shelley R. Birks (Butcher) and Brian D. Birks.
Divorce suits granted
Taci L. Adkins and Charles G. Adkins.
Julie M. King and Mickey D. King.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
You have read your 5 stories for this month. Take a minute to subscribe and unlock unlimited access to News-Press NOW. It's a fast and easy way to support local journalism.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Support local journalism Subscribe to enjoy unlimited news and information from News-Press NOW. Otherwise, you can read up to 5 stories a month.
Support local journalism Subscribe to enjoy unlimited news and information from News-Press NOW. Otherwise, you can read up to 5 stories a month.
Support local journalism Subscribe to enjoy unlimited news and information from News-Press NOW. Otherwise, you can read up to 5 stories a month.
Support local journalism Subscribe to enjoy unlimited news and information from News-Press NOW. Otherwise, you can read up to 5 stories a month.
Support local journalism Subscribe to enjoy unlimited news and information from News-Press NOW. Otherwise, you can read up to 5 stories a month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
7-Day News-Press subscription, newspressnow.com and eEdition access.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly
|$21.26
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$63.78
|for 90 days
|6 Month
|$129.25
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$241.77
|for 365 days
Get Wednesday & Sunday print editions with the eEdtion and Web site access
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|3 Month
|$35.97
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$71.94
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$132.89
|for 365 days
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday print editions
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly
|$16.83
|for 30 days
|3 Month
|$50.50
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$101.01
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$184.63
|for 365 days
Sunday print edition
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly
|$6.77
|for 30 days
|3 Month
|$20.31
|for 30 days
|6 month
|$40.86
|unlimited access
|Annual
|$77.28
|for 365 days
All Access Digital
All Access
Divorce suits filed
Shelley R. Birks (Butcher) and Brian D. Birks.
Divorce suits granted
Taci L. Adkins and Charles G. Adkins.
Julie M. King and Mickey D. King.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.