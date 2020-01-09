Vitals placeholder
Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.

Shyla Blackburn and Dalton Cogdill, both of St. Joseph, a girl born Dec. 22.

Kristin Jones and Rob Keegan, both of St. Joseph, a girl born Jan. 4.

Tarah and Tyler Irizarry, both of St. Joseph, a girl born Jan. 6.

Brooke Pittsenbarger and Joshua Martin, both of Oregon, Missouri, a boy born Jan. 7.

Divorce suits filed

Jeremy A. Mitchell and Johnna H. Williams-Mitchell.

Divorce suits granted

Johnathan R. Kiger and Kailee V. Kiger.

Dylan L. Murphy and Ashley J. Murphy.

April D. Nold and Bryan D. Nold.

Justin Stark and Stormie Stark.