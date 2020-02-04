Vital statistics, Feb. 5 Aly Rinehart Aly Rinehart Author email Feb 4, 2020 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marriage licenses Todd Anthony Cain, 30, and Rebecca Marie Jordan, 27, both of St. Joseph. See More Local Videos 1:33 VIDEO: Chiefs bring home Lombardi Trophy Updated 11 hrs ago 1:52 VIDEO: Chiefs Super Bowl merch selling out Updated Feb 3, 2020 1:10 VIDEO: MWSU president talks Chiefs Camp, cancelling classes Updated Feb 3, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Aly Rinehart Author email Follow Aly Rinehart Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today