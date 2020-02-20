Vitals placeholder
Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.

Kyra Jo and Christopher John Keith, both of St. Joseph, a girl born Feb. 11.

Carly and Brett Christenson, both of Agency, Missouri, a boy born Feb. 17.

Marriage licenses

James Robert Fattig, 57, and Esther Fern Robinson, 58, both of St. Joseph.

William Daughtry Martin, 30, and Avens Elizabeth Ridgeway, 30, both of St. Joseph.

Curtis Dwayne Bonea, 30, and Ashley Danielle Ashworth, 26, both of St. Joseph.

Divorce suits filed

Kamille M. Paden and Sterling A. Parsons.

Mark S. Applegarth and Linda S. Applegarth.

Divorce suits granted

Lesa A. Freeman and Darren E. Freeman.