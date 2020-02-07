Vital statistics, Feb. 8 Aly Rinehart Aly Rinehart Author email Feb 7, 2020 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marriage licenses Jon Brian Gay, 54, and Aidis Pineda Valdez, 41, both of St. Joseph. See More Local Videos 1:43 VIDEO: Counselors, administrators honored at breakfast Updated 2 hrs ago 1:34 VIDEO: Floodwater damages outfall pipe Updated 3 hrs ago 1:42 VIDEO: Savannah Reporter under new ownership Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Aly Rinehart Author email Follow Aly Rinehart Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today