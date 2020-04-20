Marriage licenses
Corey Lee Bertini, 24, and Shelby Kay Uhl, 23, both of Kansas City, Missouri.
Brad Alan Hargrave, 39, and Casey Nicole Sackery, 37, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Ryan M. Lent and Michaela G. Lent.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Marriage licenses
Corey Lee Bertini, 24, and Shelby Kay Uhl, 23, both of Kansas City, Missouri.
Brad Alan Hargrave, 39, and Casey Nicole Sackery, 37, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Ryan M. Lent and Michaela G. Lent.