Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 21 to 27

  • Penske Belt Alignment, 3636 Messanie St., vehicle stolen.
  • Bucky’s, 4215 S. U.S. Highway 169.
  • America’s Car Mart, 2504 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Harbor Freight Tools, 2317 N. Belt Highway.
  • MFA, 2715 S. Sixth St.
  • Enerfab, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 1200 Waterworks Road.
  • Ethanol Products LLC, Wichita, Kansas, items stolen at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
  • WRDCC, 3401 Faraon St., items stolen from vehicle at 719 N. 25th St.
  • Oppa! Food Management Inc., Chesterfield, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 2106 S. 14th St.
  • McDonald’s, 3504 N. Belt Highway.
  St. Joseph Baptist Association

    , 4608 Mitchell Ave.

    Thefts reported Aug. 14 to 28

  • Nicholas David Myers, 4204 N. Hillview Circle, items stolen from vehicle at 3609 Lafayette St.
  • Roy Fabian Dudley, 510 S. 20th St., vehicle stolen at 907 S. 22nd St.
  • Jason Edward Phillips, 210 N. Eighth St., vehicle stolen.
  Brenda E. Morgan

    , 1115 Lafayette St., vehicle stolen at 401 E. Hyde Park Ave.

  • Hellen L.F. Sproat, 4307 Hillview Drive, items stolen at 219 Blake St.
  Dalton Dee Hodge, 3913 S. 31st St., vehicle stolen at 1815 Duncan St.

    Pedro Sotelo-Delgado, 2234 Edmond St., items stolen from vehicle at 3702 Frederick Blvd.

  • Aron Darrell Stiles, no address provided, items stolen at 1621 Cudmore Ave.
  • Schyler Timothy Parker, 1802 Vernon St., vehicle stolen.
  • David Clay Billingsley, 4810 Corinth Drive, items stolen from residence.
  • Karen Louise Schakel, 1300 S. 11th St., burglary at 3416 Pear St.
  • Alex Spencer Whorton, 5325 Faraon St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Chelsea Elaine Conway, 3431 Melwood Ave., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Nichole Bobette Grom, 3204 Arbor Lake Drive, items stolen at 5325 Faraon St.
  Jordan Charles Berry, 1300 S. 11th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

    Blake S. Thorne, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 2207 Doniphan Ave.

  • Alysa Nichole Farmer, 2318 Felix St., items stolen from residence.
  • James Michael Hardin, 1201 N. Second St., items stolen from residence.
  • Brianna Murphy, 3232 Renick St., items stolen from residence.
  • William Jones Jr., 3232 Renick St., items stolen from residence.
  Pamela J. and Michael Guy Long

    , 2502 Meadow Trail, items stolen from residence.

    Zachary Taylor Rockstead, 1218 Powell St., burglary and items stolen at 703 N. 13th St.

  • Arthur Alan Rockstead, 6614 Lake Ave., burglary and items stolen at 703 N. 13th St.
  John Robert Beck

    , 709 N. 13th St., burglary and items stolen at 703 N. 13th St.

  • Leondus V. Crawford III, 1300 S. 11th St., items stolen form residence.
  • Destiny D. Kindred, 633 N. 22nd St., items stolen from residence.
  • Raymond Louis Peden, 1319 N. 15th St., burglary
  • Michael Monahan, 813 S. 17th St., burglary.
  Oscar M. Neal Jr., 730 N. 23rd St., items stolen from residence.

    Cathy Marlene Williams, Independence, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 3200 S. Belt Highway.

  • Khristopher Di’Andre Hatcher, 2606 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Brandi J. Thurston, 2914 Monterey St., burglary.
  Tekaila Nicole Williams

    , 2008 Messanie St., items stolen at 2001 Messanie St.

  • William Jimmy Dickens III, 409 S. 12th St., items stolen at 3025 Locust St.
  • Eric Wayne Fuller, 4801 Miller Road, items stolen at 609 E. Colorado Ave.
  Bradley William Carr, 2714 Jackson St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

    Robert Russell Abelmann, Fargo, North Dakota, items stolen at 917 N. Woodbine Road.

  • Cody Allen Leslie, 808 S. 38th St., burglary.
  • James Alan Harris, 2502 Mary St., items stolen from residence.
  • Brent Nave Badgett, 719 N. 25th St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Sandra Renee Vice, 2106 S. 14th St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Dixie Lee Wright, 2715 Maurice Drive, items stolen from residence.
  • Joshua Wolfgang Zaenker, 728 Vine St., items stolen from residence.
  • Manuel J. Salcedo II, 816 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Melissa Lynn Crabb, 2710 Union St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Melissa Nicole Cowles, 1703 Jody Lane, items stolen from residence.
  • Kara Nicole Violett, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 3219 Monterey St.
  • Gaywyn Elizabeth Moore, 5503 Cape Court, items stolen from vehicle 2750 Fairleigh Terrace.
  • George Everett Griffin, 1708 S. 12th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Madge C. Trauernicht, 6903 King Hill Ave., vehicle stolen at 1621 Cudmore Ave.
  • Earl Fred Trauernicht Jr., 1621 Cudmore Ave., vehicle stolen.
  • Marissa Lucia Depietro, 616 N. 25th St., items stolen at 1209 N. Belt Highway.
  • Steven Craig Livingston, 826 S. 14th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • William R. Diamond, 16783 Private Drive 3733, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3416 Pear St.
  • Skylar Nichole Swope, 1809 Pat Drive, items stolen from residence.
  • Justin Reese Bradford, 2406 Duncan St., items stolen from vehicle.
  Angelique Suzette Swinney, 2929 Lafayette St., items stolen from residence.

    Vandalism reported Aug. 22 to 27

  • Tavon Terrell Steele, 1602 Brookside Drive.
  • Evan Leroy Marsh, 1300 S. 11th St.
  • Larry Lee Conroy, 105 Arizona Ave.
  • Deann Charlee Cluck, 1015 Faraon St., destruction of property at 1214 Angelique St.
  • Terra Sue Greiner, 3115 Edmond St.
  • St. Joseph Visitor’s Center, 911 Frederick Ave.
  • Brandi J. Thurston, 2914 Monterey St.
  • Andrea Hope Hayward, 606 S. 15th St.
  • Hunter’s Lawn Care, 801 S. Eighth St., destruction of property at Parker Road and Marie Street.
  • Melissa Nicole Cowles, 1703 Jody Lane.
  • Shaunte Gabrielle Lanham, 912 S. 16th St.
  • Steven Craig Livingston, 826 S. 14th St.