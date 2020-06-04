Thefts from business May 27 to 30

Anderson Ford, 2207 N. Belt Highway, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessory.

Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway, theft.

Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.

O'Neil Honda, Overland Park, Kansas, motor vehicle theft, 1617 Cross St.

Thefts reported May 20 to 26

Roger R. Voelkel, 1808 Jones St., theft at 2006 S. Ninth St.

Cheryl Lynn Smock, 1615 Hickory St., burglary.

Helen M. Nelson, 306 Oak Tree Terrace, burglary at 3416 Pear St.

Rebecca Lou Metcalf, 1823 Clay St., theft from motor vehicle at 137 N. Belt Highway.

Thefts reported May 27

Stephen S. Dalogh, 2821 Blackwell Road, burglary.

Joey D. Middleton, 2813 Doniphan Ave., burglary.

Kendall Lewis Randolph, 1418 N. 22nd St., burglary.

Silvia T. Soto, 1824 Clay St., theft at 1824 Clay St.

Thefts reported May 28

Audra Kathleen Donelson, 4206 N. Hillview Circle, motor vehicle theft, at residence.

Winston Ray Clark, 2905 Jules St., theft at 2915 Jules St.

Amber D. Smith, 3218 Sunnyside Drive, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessory at residence.

Tracy Lee Keith, 310 S 15th St., theft at 1525 St. Joseph Ave.

Stacy Lynn Havens, 3827 King Hill Ave., theft at residence.

Kyle Anton Watkins, Independence, Missouri, theft at 501 Faraon St.

Tiffany Louise Bucher, 628 S. 13th St., theft from motor vehicle at 109 S. 13th. St.

Thefts reported May 29

Michael and Nancy Jones, Maysville, Missouri, burglary at 1807 N. 13th St.

Kenneth Wayne Griffin Sr., 1801 Garfield Ave., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessory at residence.

Becky Sueann Salisbury, 2901 Frederick Ave., theft at residence.

Jennifer Lenae Fiebig, 2708 Green Valley Road, burglary.

Johnny Ray Muff, 3214 S. 42nd St., theft at residence.

Preston Lee Taylor, 4906 Briarwood Lane, theft at 2604 Frederick Ave.

Evelyn Daphane Rose Snead, Warrensburg, Missouri, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessory at 4779 Tuscany Drive.

Thefts reported May 30

Jessie Olivearie, Troy, Kansas, theft from motor vehicle at 100 N. Fourth Street.

Traci Elizabeth Enoch, 2524 Lafayette St., burglary at 4420 Maxwell Road.

Donna Jo Ann Morris, 2301 S. 10th St., theft from residence.

Hunter T. Boydston, 611 Shady Ave., theft from 320 Edmond St.

Lisa Jane Olson, 1027 Lincoln St., theft from motor vehicle at Gene Field Road and Lovers Lane.

Thefts reported May 31

Shelia Marie Thomsen, 2901 Frederick Ave., theft from 527 N. Belt Highway.

Clayton Samuel Martin, 3515 Gene Field Road, motor vehicle theft at residence.

Allison Elizabeth Kobett, 1101 S. 33rd St., theft from motor vehicle at 1005 Ashland Court.

Nikki Rae Ganote, 6004 Diagonal Road, theft from motor vehicle at residence.

Roger L. Burnham, 501 N. 29th St., theft from motor vehicle at residence.

Roy E. Embry Jr., 201 Texas Ave., theft from motor vehicle at 6000 Industrial Road.

Sandra K. Camp, 2002 N. 34th St., motor vehicle theft, 2811 S. 18th St.

Vandalism reported May 26 to 31

Madison Nichole Barlow, 6415 Grant St., property damage at residence.

Buchanan County Academy, 4702 Green Acres Road, property damage.

Mamie Lucille Fisher, 813 S. 17th St., property damage at residence.

Debra Jean Welter, 2521 Cook Road, property damage at 1424 N. Third St.

Stephen Edward Main, Gower, Missouri, property damage at 2811 S 11th St. Road.

Michael Brian Lenzy, 3114 Olive St., property damage at residence.

Automodeals, 2128 St. Joseph Ave., property damage.

Holly Ann Jennings, 322 S. 24th St., property damage at residence.

Lakiyah A. Pryor, 212 E. Chestnut St., property damage at residence.

Barry Dean Jensen Jr., Kansas City, Kansas, property damage at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.

Kayla Nicole Sportsman, 2405 Berkshire Drive, property damage at residence.

Lisa Jane Olson, 1027 Lincoln St., property damage at Gene Field Road and Lover's Lane.

Daytona R. Davis, 2614 S. 13th St., property damage at 624 Warsaw Ave.

Henry M. Wilfong III, 314 Elizabeth St., property damage at residence.

Alyssa A. Gossen, 1906 N. 42nd St., property damage at 3702 Frederick Ave.

Iglesia De Dios Puerta, 2635 Olive St., property damage.

Roy E. Embry Jr., 201 Texas Ave., property damage at 6000 Industrial Road.

Budget Inn, 1328 N. Belt Highway, property damage.

Jennifer L. Sanders, 1709 Vernon St., property damage at residence.