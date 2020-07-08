Thefts from businesses reported July 1
- Family Center Farm and Home, 1301 S. Riverside Road.
Thefts reported June 23 to July 2
- Kenzlee Paige Flowers, 1315 Penn St., burglary/breaking and entering at residence.
- Dixie E. Blake 3210 N. 35th St., theft.
- Sharon Gullen, Chillicothe, Missouri, theft from vehicle and theft of vehicle at 1525 St. Joseph Ave.
- Cameron Ray Norris, 5501 Savannah Road, theft of vehicle at residence.
- Howard R. Dozier, 4401 Amazonia Road, burglary.
- Lucas Allen Parks, 3500 Huntoon Road, vehicle theft at residence.
- Brandi L. Davila, Union Star, Missouri, theft from vehicle at 6036 Pryor Ave.
- Donald L. Petit, 3016 N. 10th St., theft of vehicle parts or accessory at 3015 N. 10th St.
- Brandy Lynn Kemmer, 109 N. 16th St., burglary.
- Cheyenne M. Rowles, 731 S. 14th St., vehicle theft at 916 S. 18th St.
- Gage Carter Herrington, 2518 Francis St., theft from vehicle at N. 25th and Francis streets.
- Amy Nicole Badgett 6510 Carnegie St., theft from vehicle at 1602 Buckingham St.
- Serena A. Nicholas, Wathena, Kansas, theft from vehicle at 3702 Frederick Ave.
- Daniel A. Morgan, Weston, Missouri, theft of vehicle parts or accessory at 4703 S. U.S. Highway 169.
- Shelby Collin Carter-Ford, 5625 S. Second St., theft at residence.
Vandalism reported June 29 to July 2
- Shelley M. Hughes, 2229 S. 12th St., destruction of property at residence.
- Daniel A. Morgan, Weston, Missouri, destruction of property at 4703 S. U.S. Highway 169.
- Timothy Ray Roberts Jr. 922 N. 19th St., destruction of property at residence.