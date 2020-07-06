Thefts reported by businesses June 28 to July 1
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Tropical Snow, 3734 Pear St.
Spire Energy, motor vehicle theft at S 24th and Pear streets.
Dollar General 3417 S. 22nd St.
Thefts reported June 28 to June 30
Michael Shane Shipman, 2902 N. 12th St., vehicle theft, at 422 Felix St.
Chelsi Yvonne Denbow, 3516 Duncan St., theft at residence.
Dawn Dee Ann Hoffman, 3009 St. Joseph Ave. theft at residence.
Phyllis E. Jarvis, 1202 Angelique St., vehicle theft at 1311 S. 20th St.
Tyler J. Higgins 1606 E. Highland Ave., theft.
Christine Ann Lawson 5606 S. 14th St., vehicle theft at residence.
Makiah Angel Drennen, 1717 Savannah Ave., theft from vehicle at residence.
Charles August Ray Bennington, 3218 Gene Field Road, burglary at residence.
Teneka K. Penn, 1909 Wayne Drive, vehicle theft at residence.
Nannetta D. Stufflebean, 305 Middleton St., vehicle theft at residence.
Vandalism reported June 28 to July 1
Joseph Francisco Chavez, 617 S. 19th St., destruction of property at S. 30th St.
U.S. Postal Service, 201 S. Eighth St. destruction of property at S. 18th and Penn streets.
Tina M. Kimberlin, Wathena, Kansas, destruction of property at U.S. Highway 36 and S. 28th St.
Makiah Angel Drennen, 1717 Savannah Ave., destruction of property.
Penny George, 4816 Gene Field Road, destruction of property.
Ronald R. Kittelson, Montevideo, Minnesota, destruction of property at 4213 Frederick Ave.
Jessica Nichole Stonebarger, 2811 S. 19th St., destruction of property at residence.
Dollar General, 3417 S. 22nd St., destruction of property.
William Albert Charleston III, 112 S. 17th St., destruction of property at residence.