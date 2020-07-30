Thefts reported July 24 to 27Steven Douglas Bowie, Savannah, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1205 Angelique St.Charlene R. Colburn, 6527 Brown St., items stolen from residence.Justin Frank, Fort Dodge, Iowa, items stolen from vehicle at 3636 Messanie St.Shannon S. Burgess, 1401 Felix St., items stolen at 3600 N. Village St.Micah Jacob Bottorff, 2619 S. 22nd St., vehicle stolen.John Frederick Wildberger, 2112 Savannah Ave., items stolen from residence.Kirah C. Wojtalewicd, 809 N. 25th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Deborah Josephine Ballin, 3114 N. 34th Terrace, items stolen at 3313 Pacific St.Hector Manuel Molina Rodriguez, 1914 Homan St., items stolen from residence.Michael Anthony Throckmorton, 2610 Lafayette St., vehicle and items stolen at King Hill Avenue and Springwood Street.Kevin D. Hamilton, 2702 Bishop Road, items stolen from vehicle.Maygan R. Bringus, 4401 Maple Tree Court, items stolen from vehicle.
Vandalism reported July 23 to 27Gary D. Myers, 6002 N. 23rd St.Herbert Construction, 706 Jefferson St.Gavin Henry Vernet, 6212 Washington St., destruction of property at 6216 Washington St.Sarah Kristine Ellis, 6216 Washington St.Patricia Lou Morris, 402 S. 15th St., destruction of property at 420 S. 15th St.