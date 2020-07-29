Thefts reported by businesses July 22 to 25Sinclair Gas Station, 909 Alabama St.Ulta Beauty, 5201 N. Belt Highway.Rolling Hills Auto Plaza, 1617 Cross St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.J.C. Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.Auto Mo Deals, 2128 St. Joseph Ave., burglary.Green Hills, 3225 N. Belt Highway.Cirilla’s, 3115 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported July 23 to 25Bridgett Ann Polachek, 4006 N. 38th St., items stolen from residence.Stephen Tyler Medley, 4 Sunset Circle, vehicle stolen.Ariel Jo Snyder, 602 Francis St., items stolen from residence.Leo Anthony Prawitz, 18180 County Road 349, vehicle stolen at 502 N. Woodbine Road.Michael Lee Bodde, 215 E. Kansas Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Christian James Davis, 2715 Fairleigh Terrace, items stolen from residence.Madison N. Davis, 2715 Fairleigh Terrace, items stolen from residence.Linda K. Derr, 2815 Penn St., items stolen from residence.Tyler Linn Derr, 13398 Heritage Drive, items stolen from vehicle at 2102 Buckingham St.Matthew Allen Craig Gross, 2121 S. Riverside Road, items stolen at North Belt Highway and Frederick Boulevard.Phillip C. Trenary, Amity, Missouri, items stolen at 1811 Frederick Ave.Shane Michael Fleck Hunter, 801 S. Eighth St., vehicle stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.Juan C. Bernel Alvarado, 3615 Gene Field Road, items stolen from vehicle.Miranda Michelle Merritt, 3922 Pacific St., vehicle stolen.Universo Recio Alvarez, 2230 S. 11th St., items stolen from vehicle at 2232 S. 11th St.
Vandalism reported July 22 to 26Tracy L. McCrea, 1124 Felix St.Christian James Davis, 2715 Fairleigh Terrace.Madison N. Davis, 2715 Fairleigh Terrace.Edward Eugene Curtis, 6920 Marie St., destruction of property at 6027 Lake Ave.Phyllis A. Curtis, 6920 Marie St., destruction of property at 6027 Lake Ave.All City Tow, 3111 Smith St.Enterprise, Kansas City, Missouri, destruction of property at 1218 Angelique St.