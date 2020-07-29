Thefts reported by businesses July 22 to 25

  • Sinclair Gas Station, 909 Alabama St.
  • Ulta Beauty, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
  • Rolling Hills Auto Plaza, 1617 Cross St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • J.C. Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
  • Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
  • Auto Mo Deals, 2128 St. Joseph Ave., burglary.
  • Green Hills, 3225 N. Belt Highway.
  • Cirilla’s, 3115 N. Belt Highway.

    • Thefts reported July 23 to 25

  • Bridgett Ann Polachek, 4006 N. 38th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Stephen Tyler Medley, 4 Sunset Circle, vehicle stolen.
  • Ariel Jo Snyder, 602 Francis St., items stolen from residence.
  • Leo Anthony Prawitz, 18180 County Road 349, vehicle stolen at 502 N. Woodbine Road.
  • Michael Lee Bodde, 215 E. Kansas Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Christian James Davis, 2715 Fairleigh Terrace, items stolen from residence.
  • Madison N. Davis, 2715 Fairleigh Terrace, items stolen from residence.
  • Linda K. Derr, 2815 Penn St., items stolen from residence.
  • Tyler Linn Derr, 13398 Heritage Drive, items stolen from vehicle at 2102 Buckingham St.
  • Matthew Allen Craig Gross, 2121 S. Riverside Road, items stolen at North Belt Highway and Frederick Boulevard.
  • Phillip C. Trenary, Amity, Missouri, items stolen at 1811 Frederick Ave.
  • Shane Michael Fleck Hunter, 801 S. Eighth St., vehicle stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
  • Juan C. Bernel Alvarado, 3615 Gene Field Road, items stolen from vehicle.
  • Miranda Michelle Merritt, 3922 Pacific St., vehicle stolen.
  • Universo Recio Alvarez, 2230 S. 11th St., items stolen from vehicle at 2232 S. 11th St.

    • Vandalism reported July 22 to 26

  • Tracy L. McCrea, 1124 Felix St.
  • Christian James Davis, 2715 Fairleigh Terrace.
  • Madison N. Davis, 2715 Fairleigh Terrace.
  • Edward Eugene Curtis, 6920 Marie St., destruction of property at 6027 Lake Ave.
  • Phyllis A. Curtis, 6920 Marie St., destruction of property at 6027 Lake Ave.
  • All City Tow, 3111 Smith St.
  • Enterprise, Kansas City, Missouri, destruction of property at 1218 Angelique St.