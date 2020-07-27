Thefts reported by businesses July 21 to 23

  • Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
  • Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
  • Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
  • Vincent Construction, Lebanon, Missouri, items stolen at 5002 Gene Field Road.
  • Mark’s Auto and Tire, 1208 N. Sixth St., vehicle stolen.
  • State Beauty Supply, 415 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Mike’s Moving Co. LLC, 1015 Fifth Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4225 Frederick Blvd.
  • Journey Baptist Church

    • , 5708 King Hill Ave., items stolen at 4100 King Hill Ave.

  • America’s Car Mart, 2504 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

    • Thefts reported July 20 to 24

    Robert Scott, Woodridge, Missouri, items stolen at 5002 Gene Field Road.

  • Laura Leigh Smith, 1202 N. 25th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Timothy K. Fuson, 12 Wishbone Road, items stolen from vehicle.
  • Richard Allen Coy, 813 E. Hyde Park Ave., vehicle stolen.
  • Charles Andrew Green, 56 E. Valley St., burglary and vehicle theft.
  • Ashley Brooke Ann Sill

    • , 3002 S. 19th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

  • Marina Elizabeth McMullen, 3711 Seneca St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at North Sixth and Jules streets.
  • Anna M. Johnson, 919 Pendleton St., items stolen from residence.
  • Teneka K. Penn, 1909 Wayne Drive, vehicle stolen.
  • Penny L. Soloman, 117 Arizona Ave., items stolen at 6500 King Hill Ave.
  • Jarred Wayne Ellis, 3113 Cambridge St., items stolen from residence.
  • Jordan R. Blake, 1115 Isadore St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Steven Roy Kilgore, Parkville, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3131 Frederick Ave.
  • Tyrell D. Leonard, 1813 Jones St., items stolen at 1609 Grand Ave.
  • Gampper Allen Graham, Kidder, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at Green Valley Road and Arcadia Street.
  • Sparkle L. Donahue, 3109 N. 10th St., items stolen from vehicle at 1218 Village Drive.
  • Edson R. Marsh, 5525 S. Third St., items stolen at 515 Alabama St.
  • Brian M. Helm, 2618 Renick St., items stolen from vehicle at 602 Francis St.
  • Kirk Thomas II, 1723 Prospect Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Danielle E. Poppa, 2904 Lafayette St., vehicle stolen.
  • Natalie Lynn Sisk, 815 Roosevelt Ave., burglary.
  • Mark Christopher Ormsby, Princeton, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 3008 Locust St.
  • Dakota L. Eighmy, 2023 N. Fourth St., vehicle stolen.
  • Phillip David Taylor, 1906 Jamesport St., burglary at 1122 Corby St.
  • Janakaye A. Vandever, 6308 Brown St., burglary.
  • Cindy Stanley, Fort Smith, Arkansas, items stolen from vehicle at 1415 N. Belt Highway.
  • Daniel G. Price, 206 S. Eighth St., items stolen from vehicle at 2504 Meadow Trail.
  • Amber Shahzadi, 4704 Stonecrest Terrace, burglary at 6415 King Hill Ave.
  • Mohammad Munir Swati, 4704 Stonecrest Terrace, burglary at 6415 King Hill Ave.

    • Vandalism reported July 21 to 22

  • Janette R. Wilkinson, 1835 Martha Lane.
  • Deanna Jo Smith, 901 S. 14th St.
  • Alan J. Schofield, 901 S. 14th St.
  • Jordan R. Blake, 1115 Isadore St.
  • Mark’s Auto and Tire, 1208 N. Sixth St.
  • King Dedrick Otha Brown, 425 N. 11th St.
  • Megan A. Skeen, 11738 Ridgeway Drive, destruction of property at 3808 King Hill Ave.
  • Tom Newton, no address provided, destruction of property at 907 Grand Ave.
  • Carol J. Endsley, 3310 Mandan Lane.
  • Dianna Sue Bowen, 3301 S. 35th St.