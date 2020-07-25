Thefts reported by businesses July 16 to 21

  • Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.
  • Armstrong Plumbers Corporation, Lake St. Louis, Missouri, items stolen at 5002 Gene Field Road.
  • Country Squire, 1602 Buckingham St.
  • Brothers Market, 1004 Fifth Ave.
  • Truman Middle School, 3227 Olive St., burglary.
  • Par Electric, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 4402 S. 49th St.

    • Evergy, 613 Atchison St., items stolen at 4402 S. 49th St.

    Thefts reported July 17 to 20

  • George N. Geary, 5508 Candleberry Drive, items stolen from vehicle.
  • Allen Monroe Gibson, 1300 S. 11th St., burglary.
  • Kathrine Ivy Warren, 910 Richardson St., items stolen from residence.
  • Deborah Ann Rankin, 3110 Messanie St., items stolen at 2130 Frederick Ave.
  • Matya M. Babcock, Elwood, Kansas, vehicle stolen at 1511 St. Joseph Ave.
  • Dylan Taylor Poush, 1301 N. 22nd St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Sandra K. Mace, 3617 E. Hillview Circle, items stolen at 312 Yale St.
  • Ashley May Simpson, 1515 S. 38th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Stephen Vincent Tabor, 701 S. Eighth St., items stolen at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.

    • Scott Riley Logston, 3209 Monterey St., items stolen from vehicle at 1214 N. 11th St.

  • Chad Douglas Earhart, Kirksville, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4204 N. Belt Highway.
  • Wade Darin Epp, 2310 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.

    • Melissa Ann Christensen, 2834 Lafayette St., vehicle stolen

  • .
  • Justin Taylor Bancroft, 3609 Gene Field Road, items stolen at 1300 S. 11th St.
  • Brandon Michael Reynolds, Cameron, Missouri, burglary at 3416 Pear St.
  • Jerry Richard Reynolds, Country Club, Missouri, burglary at 3416 Pear St.
  • Lee Edmond Brown, 3201 Messanie St., burglary at 3805 Sherman Ave.
  • Thomas Daniel Davis, 3401 Faraon St., vehicle stolen at 1925 S. Sixth St.
  • Kimber Dawn Helton, 1925 S. 16th St., vehicle stolen at 1925 S. Sixth St.
  • Kanyon Reece Montemayor, 515 N. Fifth St., burglary.

    • Vandalism reported July 17 to 21

  • Dylan Taylor Poush, 1301 N. 22nd St.
  • IMKO, 900 N. Belt Highway.
  • Par Electric, Kansas City, Missouri, destruction of property at 4402 S. 49th St.
  • Evergy, 613 Atchison St., destruction of property at 4402 S. 49th St.