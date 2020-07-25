Thefts reported by businesses July 16 to 21Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.Armstrong Plumbers Corporation, Lake St. Louis, Missouri, items stolen at 5002 Gene Field Road.Country Squire, 1602 Buckingham St.Brothers Market, 1004 Fifth Ave.Truman Middle School, 3227 Olive St., burglary.Par Electric, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 4402 S. 49th St.
Evergy, 613 Atchison St., items stolen at 4402 S. 49th St.
Thefts reported July 17 to 20George N. Geary, 5508 Candleberry Drive, items stolen from vehicle.Allen Monroe Gibson, 1300 S. 11th St., burglary.Kathrine Ivy Warren, 910 Richardson St., items stolen from residence.Deborah Ann Rankin, 3110 Messanie St., items stolen at 2130 Frederick Ave.Matya M. Babcock, Elwood, Kansas, vehicle stolen at 1511 St. Joseph Ave.Dylan Taylor Poush, 1301 N. 22nd St., items stolen from vehicle.Sandra K. Mace, 3617 E. Hillview Circle, items stolen at 312 Yale St.Ashley May Simpson, 1515 S. 38th St., items stolen from residence.Stephen Vincent Tabor, 701 S. Eighth St., items stolen at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Chad Douglas Earhart, Kirksville, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4204 N. Belt Highway.Wade Darin Epp, 2310 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
Scott Riley Logston, 3209 Monterey St., items stolen from vehicle at 1214 N. 11th St.
.Justin Taylor Bancroft, 3609 Gene Field Road, items stolen at 1300 S. 11th St.Brandon Michael Reynolds, Cameron, Missouri, burglary at 3416 Pear St.Jerry Richard Reynolds, Country Club, Missouri, burglary at 3416 Pear St.Lee Edmond Brown, 3201 Messanie St., burglary at 3805 Sherman Ave.Thomas Daniel Davis, 3401 Faraon St., vehicle stolen at 1925 S. Sixth St.Kimber Dawn Helton, 1925 S. 16th St., vehicle stolen at 1925 S. Sixth St.Kanyon Reece Montemayor, 515 N. Fifth St., burglary.
Melissa Ann Christensen, 2834 Lafayette St., vehicle stolen
Vandalism reported July 17 to 21Dylan Taylor Poush, 1301 N. 22nd St.IMKO, 900 N. Belt Highway.Par Electric, Kansas City, Missouri, destruction of property at 4402 S. 49th St.Evergy, 613 Atchison St., destruction of property at 4402 S. 49th St.