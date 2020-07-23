Thefts reported by businesses July 19 to 20
- Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
- Yamaha McBride, 905 S. Tenth St., vehicle stolen at 917 S. Ninth St.
Thefts reported July 15 to 20
- Georgetta Hoyt, 623 Pendleton St., items stolen from residence.
- Brittany N. Ayling, 2945 Sylvanie St., items stolen from vehicle.
- Stanley H. Sunderland, 4618 Hillside Drive, items stolen from residence.
- Jay C. Gibson Jr., 2702 Mitchell Ave., vehicle stolen at 2223 Doniphan Ave.
- Rueben T. Jacobs, 1820 Mitchell Ave., burglary.
- Doug M. Hummer, 618 N. 24th St., items stolen at 1903 Savannah Ave.
- Tyler J. Leonard, 2005 S. 36th St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported July 16 to 20
- Hallie Marie Horn, 1012 Douglas St.
- Stanley H. Sunderland, 4618 Hillside Drive.
- Dede Jolie Hlomassi Epse Gbemadou, 1515 N. 36th St., destruction of property at 1714 N. 36th St.
- Ana Leticia Ramirez De Gonzalez, 1515 N. 36th St., destruction of property at 1714 N. 36th St.
- Sergio Ivan Santiesteban, 1515 N. 36th St., destruction of property at 1714 N. 36th St.
- Nena Nicole Hobson, 1202 Angelique St., destruction of property at 3201 S. 36th Place.
- Tom G. Lawson, 11999 County Road 363, destruction of property at 3322 S. 22nd St.
- Patty M. Tracy, 1029 Garden St.
- Kim J. Westhoff, 33 Eastwood Drive.
- Jason B. Beeman, Lancaster, California, destruction of property at 1201 Felix St.
- Dance Arts Center, 1902 Jules St.
- Jessica Lee Tolbert, 719 N. 25th St.
- Tammy R. Sollars and Demetrius Darnell Kirby Jr., 511 S. 20th St.
- Rashawn Tyrell Sollars, 1010 Sixth Ave., destruction of property at 511 S. 20th St.
- Lazion Christan Hernandez, 1611 Gooding Ave., destruction of property at 511 S. 20th St.
- Gilbert E. Kirby Jr., 510 S. 20th St., destruction of property at 511 S. 20th St.
- Serena Lea Cleaveland, 2102 Faraon St., destruction of property at 511 S. 20th St.
- Cecil Martez Hawkins, 505 S. 20th St., destruction of property at 511 S. 20th St.