Thefts reported by businesses July 15 to 16

  • Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
  • La Mesa, 3730 Mitchell Ave.

    • Thefts reported July 14 to 16

  • Heather N. Nordin, 1938 Mulberry St., burglary at 3416 Pear St.
  • Jeramie David Howery, 2615 Francis St., items stolen from residence.
  • Sarah Jane McCan, 1915 Sun Valley Road, items stolen at 1417 N. Belt Highway.
  • Marcia Ann Blackston, 627 N. 25th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Mark Allen Sowell, 3226 Seneca St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Jima Lyn Dempsey, 3506 W. Hillview Circle, items stolen from residence.
  • Michael Terry Jarrett, 174 E. Walter Lane, burglary.
  • Colton Milo Campbell, 1920 Clay St., items stolen from residence.
  • Christopher S. Torngren, 5021 University Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Cory Stephen Martin, 229 Ohio St., items stolen from residence.
  • Keith Allan Taylor, Kellyville, Oklahoma, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
  • Marc Harold Werner, 210 N. Eighth St., vehicle and vehicle accessories stolen.
  • Robert L. Brunker, 103 S. 36th St., burglary.
  • Christopher Michael Ostendorf, 103 S. 36th St., burglary.
  • Akeem Nathan Wilkinson Sr., 2305 Sylvanie St., items stolen at 2420 Frederick Ave.
  • Amy R. Tomlinson, 2913 Sylvanie St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Ryan Travis Wymore, 2311 Dewey Ave., vehicle stolen at 522 Birch St.

    • Vandalism reported July 15 to 17

  • Marcia Ann Blackston, 627 N. 25th St.
  • Charles Adam Taylor, 415 N. 10th St.
  • Cassie Christine Darnell, 1205 N. 15th St.
  • William R. Duncan, 1907 S. 22nd St., destruction of property at 3509 Jackson St.
  • Shanlee Rose Flowers, 202 N. 31st St., destruction of property at 3702 Frederick Blvd.