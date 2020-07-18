Thefts reported by businesses July 11

  • Reed Chrysler, 3100 S. U.S. Highway 169, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

    • Thefts reported July 9 to 11

  • George Ernest Foster, 1912 Pacific St., items stolen from vehicle at N. Second and Robidoux streets.
  • Caleb Joseph Carr, 1300 S. 11th St., items stolen from vehicle at N. Second and Robidoux streets.
  • Samuel Jacob Johnston, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at N. Second and Robidoux streets.
  • Constance Sue Steva, 2709 Cedar St., items stolen from vehicle at 5505 N. Belt Highway.
  • Luke Logan Crawford, 1814 St. Joseph Ave., vehicle stolen.
  • Kandice B. Whitlock, 1015 Faraon St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Frederick Earl Gentry, Springfield, Missouri, items stolen at 507 Francis St.
  • Salvador Reyes, 3513 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Marc S. Dishon, 2501 Forest Ave., items stolen at 1125 Faraon St.
  • Dawson D. Sosa, 3204 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Lori Belle Buhman, 2514 Kent St., burglary at 2305 Goff Ave.
  • Tsegaye Beyene Gille, 1704 Safari Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5302 Stockyards Expressway.
  • Bradley Dale Duncan, 3206 Seneca St., items stolen from residence.
  • Jamie Adam Brogdon, DeKalb, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 2415 S. Ninth St.
  • Richard L. Shuster, 3089 S.E. Barnett Road, burglary at 6739 Memorial Highway.
  • Ricky Ray Ellis, 2914 N. Ninth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Franklin Dean Wiglesworth, 826 S. 14th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Jessica Marie Williams, 2601 Lafayette St., items stolen from residence.
  • Chase Alexander Keller, 2812 Francis St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Thomas R. Lonergan, 627 N. 25th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2101 N. Belt Highway.

    • Vandalism reported July 9 to 11

  • George Ernest Foster, 1912 Pacific St., destruction of property at N. Second and Robidoux streets.
  • Caleb Joseph Carr, 1300 S. 11th St., destruction of property at N. Second and Robidoux streets.
  • Samuel Jacob Johnston, Savannah, Missouri, destruction of property at N. Second and Robidoux streets.
  • Joel E. Cundiff, 2303 Northwest Parkway.
  • Jennifer Elizabeth Cundiff, 2303 Northwest Parkway.
  • Laura Dawn Smith, 6701 Carnegie St.
  • Jessica Marie Williams, 2601 Lafayette St.