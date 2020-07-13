Thefts reported by businesses June 25 to July 8

  • Gordmans, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
  • IBC, Inc., Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 3417 S. Belt Highway.
  • World Liquor and Tobacco, 3002 N. Belt Highway.
  • National Park Service, Washington, DC, items stolen from vehicle at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
  • Hospice Management Partners, 4410 S. 40th St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Perka Buildings, 1111 Alabama St., burglary.
  • Speedy’s, 1525 St. Joseph Ave.
  • Loves Truck Stop, 4601 S. Leonard Road.

    • Thefts reported June 22 to July 9

  • Jacklyn Shirley Ormsby, 1024 N. 12th St., items stolen from vehicle at 3402 Locust St.
  • Richard A. Merritt, Kewanee, Illinois, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
  • Kimberly A. Sprogue, 3605 S. 40th Terrace, items stolen from residence.
  • Harry D. Cline, 2609 S. 23rd St., items stolen at 213 Fulkerson St.
  • Colleen E. Tisdale, 3202 Hampton Road, items stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
  • Roger Dale Orton, Fulton, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1915 Savannah Ave.
  • Doug A. Barber, 6312 Grant St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Janet Lea Traylor, 837 S. 19th St., items stolen at 304 N. Eighth St.
  • Dakota Lee Potts, 3301 Mandan Lane, items stolen at 409 N. Belt Highway.
  • Jose Francisco Chavez, 617 S. 19th St., vehicle stolen at 2801 S. 19th St.
  • Amy Leigh Huffman, 2105 Dewey Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Daniel Lee Benson, Gardner, Kansas, items stolen from vehicle at 1202 N. 22nd St.
  • Kai Randall Boucher, 212 Dogwood St., items stolen at 221 W. Isabelle St.
  • Anthony Scott Goodale, 1005 W. Valley St., robbery at 2711 Clay St.
  • Jessica Nicole Portenier, 117 Gideon Lane, items stolen from residence.
  • Jane Ann Mills, 3610 Scott St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Cody Michael Smith, 3908 Terrace Ave., vehicle stolen at 2110 Messanie St.
  • Stormy Dawn Hampton, 1432 N. 15th St., burglary.
  • Dawn Renee Throckmorton, 1024 S. 22nd St., burglary.
  • Jesse Tate Bruhn, 1519 S. 25th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Ronald Claiborne Hux, 602 Francis St., items stolen from residence.
  • Janysha Tanae Page, 1226 Angelique St., items stolen from residence.
  • Rickey R. Ellis, 2601 Green Valley Road, vehicle stolen.
  • Brad F. Sullivan, 418 Birch St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Noel G. Mays, Harrison, Arkansas, items stolen from vehicle at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
  • Adam J. Bass, Yellville, Arkansas, items stolen from vehicle at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
  • Carmen Rochelle Davidson, 6313 Morris St., items stolen from residence.
  • Kris M. Hoover, 3201 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Kolby B. Peters, 6209 Brown St., burglary.
  • Robert D. Hudson, 2203 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen from vehicle.
  • Dwight Edward Duncan III, 1416 Sacramento St., items stolen from residence.
  • Jennifer Marie Loney, 1005 S. 13th St., items stolen from residence.
  • John Emery, 2837 Jackson St., burglary and vehicle stolen.
  • Frank E. Fanning, 2324 Messanie St., burglary.
  • Sheila V. Maillete, Los Angeles, California, items stolen at 1919 Francis St.
  • Dalton D. Eighmy, 5811 Croydon St., items stolen from vehicle at 930 W. Cliff St.
  • Michael Brian Lenzy, 3114 Olive St., burglary.
  • Larry W. Silk, 2902 N. 12th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Cristen Nini McDonell, Easton, Missouri, items stolen at 2902 N. 12th St.
  • Benjamin Scott Rogers, 207 S. Ninth St., items stolen from vehicle at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
  • Dawn Marie Reital, 308 S. 15th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4107 Cook Road.
  • Kenneth Dean Ebling Jr., 204 E. Kansas Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Luana Laurance, 1218 Village Drive, items stolen from residence.
  • Erica L. O’Hare, 1101 Northwood Drive, vehicle stolen at 415 N. Tenth St.
  • Jessica Le Anne Chrisman, 1306 Olive St., burglary.
  • Mathew Duane Jackson, 2404 Pacific St., vehicle stolen.
  • Roy A. Gibbens Jr., 5118 Faraon St., items stolen from residence.
  • Jeremy Duane Wright, 2719 Faraon St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Coby Memphis Bitterman, 701 N. 22nd St., burglary.
  • Chuck J. Rhein Jr., 901 Felix St., items stolen from vehicle at N. 13th and Jules streets.
  • Destiny Cheyenne Goin, 2506 Messanie St., items stolen at 2617 Mary St.
  • Derek Benjamin Potter, 728 Shady Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Tieara R. Irvin, 413 Kentucky St., burglary.
  • David K. Merrifield, 4515 Stonecrest Terrace, burglary.
  • Hank W. Cooper, 417 Michigan Ave., items stolen from vehicle at 914 Vine St.
  • Justin G. Gardner, 6214 Carnegie St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Todd Ashley Himmelwright, 2309 Park Ave., vehicle stolen at 2130 Frederick Ave.

    • Vandalism reported June 22 to July 9

  • Dance Arts Center, 1902 Jules St.
  • Randy Michael Powell, 2301 Francis St.
  • Ashley Marie Sachs, 910 Powell St.
  • Makayla Leighann Wolfenbarger, 1811 Clay St., destruction of property at 116 Wilmer Lane.
  • Christopher Douglas Barnes, 6114 Carnegie St., destruction of property at 116 Wilmer Lane.
  • Mary Papricia Moses, 607 S. 20th St.
  • James Orlando Hill, 607 S. 20th St.
  • MFA Oil Company, Columbia, Missouri, destruction of property at 3619 Monterey St.
  • Noel G. Mays, Harrison, Arkansas, destruction of property at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
  • Adam J. Bass, Yellville, Arkansas, destruction of property at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
  • National Park Service, Washington, DC, destruction of property at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
  • Dalashay M. Sampson, 1208 S. 26th St.
  • Break Time, 402 N. Woodbine Road.
  • Craig Allen Williamson, 1901 Angelique St., destruction of property at S. 18th and Sylvanie Streets.
  • Jennifer Louise Noree Lefler, 1118 S. 16th St.
  • Jennifer Rae Jenkins, 5837 King Hill Ave.
  • Megan R. Teets, 1218 Angelique St.
  • Michael Jeffery Centeno, 1300 S. 11th St.
  • Hank W. Cooper, 417 Michigan Ave., destruction of property at 914 Vine St.