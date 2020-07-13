Thefts reported by businesses June 25 to July 8Gordmans, 3702 Frederick Blvd.IBC, Inc., Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 3417 S. Belt Highway.World Liquor and Tobacco, 3002 N. Belt Highway.National Park Service, Washington, DC, items stolen from vehicle at 917 N. Woodbine Road.Hospice Management Partners, 4410 S. 40th St., items stolen from vehicle.Perka Buildings, 1111 Alabama St., burglary.Speedy’s, 1525 St. Joseph Ave.Loves Truck Stop, 4601 S. Leonard Road.
Thefts reported June 22 to July 9Jacklyn Shirley Ormsby, 1024 N. 12th St., items stolen from vehicle at 3402 Locust St.Richard A. Merritt, Kewanee, Illinois, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4213 Frederick Blvd.Kimberly A. Sprogue, 3605 S. 40th Terrace, items stolen from residence.Harry D. Cline, 2609 S. 23rd St., items stolen at 213 Fulkerson St.Colleen E. Tisdale, 3202 Hampton Road, items stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.Roger Dale Orton, Fulton, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1915 Savannah Ave.Doug A. Barber, 6312 Grant St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Janet Lea Traylor, 837 S. 19th St., items stolen at 304 N. Eighth St.Dakota Lee Potts, 3301 Mandan Lane, items stolen at 409 N. Belt Highway.Jose Francisco Chavez, 617 S. 19th St., vehicle stolen at 2801 S. 19th St.Amy Leigh Huffman, 2105 Dewey Ave., items stolen from residence.Daniel Lee Benson, Gardner, Kansas, items stolen from vehicle at 1202 N. 22nd St.Kai Randall Boucher, 212 Dogwood St., items stolen at 221 W. Isabelle St.Anthony Scott Goodale, 1005 W. Valley St., robbery at 2711 Clay St.Jessica Nicole Portenier, 117 Gideon Lane, items stolen from residence.Jane Ann Mills, 3610 Scott St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Cody Michael Smith, 3908 Terrace Ave., vehicle stolen at 2110 Messanie St.Stormy Dawn Hampton, 1432 N. 15th St., burglary.Dawn Renee Throckmorton, 1024 S. 22nd St., burglary.Jesse Tate Bruhn, 1519 S. 25th St., items stolen from residence.Ronald Claiborne Hux, 602 Francis St., items stolen from residence.Janysha Tanae Page, 1226 Angelique St., items stolen from residence.Rickey R. Ellis, 2601 Green Valley Road, vehicle stolen.Brad F. Sullivan, 418 Birch St., items stolen from vehicle.Noel G. Mays, Harrison, Arkansas, items stolen from vehicle at 917 N. Woodbine Road.Adam J. Bass, Yellville, Arkansas, items stolen from vehicle at 917 N. Woodbine Road.Carmen Rochelle Davidson, 6313 Morris St., items stolen from residence.Kris M. Hoover, 3201 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from vehicle.Kolby B. Peters, 6209 Brown St., burglary.Robert D. Hudson, 2203 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen from vehicle.Dwight Edward Duncan III, 1416 Sacramento St., items stolen from residence.Jennifer Marie Loney, 1005 S. 13th St., items stolen from residence.John Emery, 2837 Jackson St., burglary and vehicle stolen.Frank E. Fanning, 2324 Messanie St., burglary.Sheila V. Maillete, Los Angeles, California, items stolen at 1919 Francis St.Dalton D. Eighmy, 5811 Croydon St., items stolen from vehicle at 930 W. Cliff St.Michael Brian Lenzy, 3114 Olive St., burglary.Larry W. Silk, 2902 N. 12th St., items stolen from residence.Cristen Nini McDonell, Easton, Missouri, items stolen at 2902 N. 12th St.Benjamin Scott Rogers, 207 S. Ninth St., items stolen from vehicle at 5201 N. Belt Highway.Dawn Marie Reital, 308 S. 15th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4107 Cook Road.Kenneth Dean Ebling Jr., 204 E. Kansas Ave., items stolen from residence.Luana Laurance, 1218 Village Drive, items stolen from residence.Erica L. O’Hare, 1101 Northwood Drive, vehicle stolen at 415 N. Tenth St.Jessica Le Anne Chrisman, 1306 Olive St., burglary.Mathew Duane Jackson, 2404 Pacific St., vehicle stolen.Roy A. Gibbens Jr., 5118 Faraon St., items stolen from residence.Jeremy Duane Wright, 2719 Faraon St., items stolen from vehicle.Coby Memphis Bitterman, 701 N. 22nd St., burglary.Chuck J. Rhein Jr., 901 Felix St., items stolen from vehicle at N. 13th and Jules streets.Destiny Cheyenne Goin, 2506 Messanie St., items stolen at 2617 Mary St.Derek Benjamin Potter, 728 Shady Ave., items stolen from residence.Tieara R. Irvin, 413 Kentucky St., burglary.David K. Merrifield, 4515 Stonecrest Terrace, burglary.Hank W. Cooper, 417 Michigan Ave., items stolen from vehicle at 914 Vine St.Justin G. Gardner, 6214 Carnegie St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Todd Ashley Himmelwright, 2309 Park Ave., vehicle stolen at 2130 Frederick Ave.
Vandalism reported June 22 to July 9Dance Arts Center, 1902 Jules St.Randy Michael Powell, 2301 Francis St.Ashley Marie Sachs, 910 Powell St.Makayla Leighann Wolfenbarger, 1811 Clay St., destruction of property at 116 Wilmer Lane.Christopher Douglas Barnes, 6114 Carnegie St., destruction of property at 116 Wilmer Lane.Mary Papricia Moses, 607 S. 20th St.James Orlando Hill, 607 S. 20th St.MFA Oil Company, Columbia, Missouri, destruction of property at 3619 Monterey St.Noel G. Mays, Harrison, Arkansas, destruction of property at 917 N. Woodbine Road.Adam J. Bass, Yellville, Arkansas, destruction of property at 917 N. Woodbine Road.National Park Service, Washington, DC, destruction of property at 917 N. Woodbine Road.Dalashay M. Sampson, 1208 S. 26th St.Break Time, 402 N. Woodbine Road.Craig Allen Williamson, 1901 Angelique St., destruction of property at S. 18th and Sylvanie Streets.Jennifer Louise Noree Lefler, 1118 S. 16th St.Jennifer Rae Jenkins, 5837 King Hill Ave.Megan R. Teets, 1218 Angelique St.Michael Jeffery Centeno, 1300 S. 11th St.Hank W. Cooper, 417 Michigan Ave., destruction of property at 914 Vine St.