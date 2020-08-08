Thefts reported by businesses July 30 to Aug. 3Ace Automotive, 1101 Garfield Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Walgreen’s, 4022 N. Belt Highway.Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Aug. 2 to 4Walter Lomax, 609 N. 23rd St., items stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.Roberta Louise Smith, 3831 Maplewood Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.Kyiesha Shawnte Davis, 411 N. 20th St., items stolen at 4007 Frederick Blvd.Sharon Christina Muse, 529 N. 24th St., items stolen from residence.Ken Crawford, 1118 S. 17th St., items stolen from residence.Carol Annette Johnson, 4912 King Hill Ave., items stolen at 4702 King Hill Ave.Clara Luella Neill, 3002 N. 18th St., items stolen from residence.Natasha Marie Goodale, 824 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.Darnell Jerome Lewis, 1211 Fifth Ave., vehicle stolen.Akuch Dut Kuch, 824 N. Ninth St., vehicle stolen at 3800 King Hill Ave.Howard Alton Brown, no address provided, items stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.Robert Allen Fisher Jr., 1911 Pacific St., items stolen from vehicle.Jennea Thalia Robertson, 1301 N. 22nd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Vandalism reported Aug. 3 to 4Clarence B. Miller, 923 Bellevue St.Hannah Hall, 224 N. Fourth St., destruction of property at North Fourth and Felix streets.Sarah Renee Cook, 1302 N. 24th St.