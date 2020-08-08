Thefts reported by businesses July 30 to Aug. 3

  • Ace Automotive, 1101 Garfield Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Walgreen’s, 4022 N. Belt Highway.
  • Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.

    • Thefts reported Aug. 2 to 4

  • Walter Lomax, 609 N. 23rd St., items stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
  • Roberta Louise Smith, 3831 Maplewood Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
  • Kyiesha Shawnte Davis, 411 N. 20th St., items stolen at 4007 Frederick Blvd.
  • Sharon Christina Muse, 529 N. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Ken Crawford, 1118 S. 17th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Carol Annette Johnson, 4912 King Hill Ave., items stolen at 4702 King Hill Ave.
  • Clara Luella Neill, 3002 N. 18th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Natasha Marie Goodale, 824 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Darnell Jerome Lewis, 1211 Fifth Ave., vehicle stolen.
  • Akuch Dut Kuch, 824 N. Ninth St., vehicle stolen at 3800 King Hill Ave.
  • Howard Alton Brown, no address provided, items stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
  • Robert Allen Fisher Jr., 1911 Pacific St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Jennea Thalia Robertson, 1301 N. 22nd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

    • Vandalism reported Aug. 3 to 4

  • Clarence B. Miller, 923 Bellevue St.
  • Hannah Hall, 224 N. Fourth St., destruction of property at North Fourth and Felix streets.
  • Sarah Renee Cook, 1302 N. 24th St.