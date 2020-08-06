Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 1 to 3
- Dollar General, 3323 St. Joseph Ave.
- Home Depot, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
- Famous Footwear, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Aug. 1 to 3
- Donald F. Bennett Jr., 3304 Mohawk Lane, items stolen from vehicle at 925 N. Belt Highway.
- Kathy McLaughlin, 3502 W. Hillview Circle, items stolen from vehicle.
- Crystal D. Mitchell, 4021 Frederick Blvd., items stolen from residence.
- Keara Olson-Bradshaw, 3603 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.
- Charlene Ann Leslie, 3901 Patee St., burglary at 808 S. 38th St.
- Emma Deann Shipp, Chillicothe, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 201 S. 10th St.
- Michael M. Sipes, 1311 Ridenbaugh St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Vandalism reported Aug. 2 to 3
- Keith Morris Wainwright, 513 S. 20th St., destruction of property at 2001 Messanie St.
- Kelly Sue Phelan, 1211 Highly St., destruction of property at 1508 Dewey Ave.
- Jennifer L. Loubey, 2123 Scott St., destruction of property at 2500 Cardinal Lane.
- Rebecca Lynn Turner, 1302 S. 20th St.
- Shaun Patrick Daly, 1302 S. 20th St.
- Megan Jo Mooney, 4606 Zebra Lane.
- Glenda Sue Wilson, 1104 Northwood Drive.
- Lance David Karter Vey, 3605 S. 42nd Terrace, destruction of property at 3022 S. Belt Highway.