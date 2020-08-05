Thefts reported by businesses July 31 to Aug. 1

  • Suddenlink, 102 N. Woodbine Road, vehicle stolen.
  • Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
  • Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.

    • Thefts reported July 31 to Aug. 1

  • Terry L. O’Riley, 30 E. Valley St., items stolen from residence.
  • Jerry Blaine Hardin, 2811 S. 18th St., vehicle stolen.
  • Ernest Wayne Kretzer, 1023 Charles St., vehicle stolen at 2229 S. 11th St.
  • Norma Gene Brown, 6621 Sherman St., items stolen at 7014 King Hill Ave.
  • Cynthia J. Carl, 610 Thompson Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Angel Venite Allen, 1201 Angelique St., items stolen at 1602 Vernon St.
  • Jennifer Lynn Wood, 204 Huntoon Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Travis Wylie Swenson, 2211 Penn St., burglary.
  • Layth Alan Swenson, 2211 Penn St., burglary.
  • Dennis M. Petty, no address provided, items stolen at 1211 S. 18th St.
  • Erica L. Shipps, 5518 King Hill Ave., items stolen at Cook Road and North Belt Highway.
  • Anthony Christian Fleming, 2414 S. 20th St., robbery at Parker Road and U.S. Highway 59.

    • Vandalism reported July 22 to Aug. 2

  • Larry Eugene Stewart, 245 S. 11th St., destruction of property at 425 S. 11th St.
  • Deann Charlee Cluck, 1015 Faraon St.
  • Ternin Laion, 1517 N. 36th St.
  • Keith Morris Wainwright, 513 S. 20th St., destruction of property at 2001 Messanie St.
  • Tavean Gregory McRelly, 3428 Messanie St., destruction of property at 2001 Messanie St.