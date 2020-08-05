Thefts reported by businesses July 31 to Aug. 1Suddenlink, 102 N. Woodbine Road, vehicle stolen.Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported July 31 to Aug. 1Terry L. O’Riley, 30 E. Valley St., items stolen from residence.Jerry Blaine Hardin, 2811 S. 18th St., vehicle stolen.Ernest Wayne Kretzer, 1023 Charles St., vehicle stolen at 2229 S. 11th St.Norma Gene Brown, 6621 Sherman St., items stolen at 7014 King Hill Ave.Cynthia J. Carl, 610 Thompson Ave., items stolen from residence.Angel Venite Allen, 1201 Angelique St., items stolen at 1602 Vernon St.Jennifer Lynn Wood, 204 Huntoon Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Travis Wylie Swenson, 2211 Penn St., burglary.Layth Alan Swenson, 2211 Penn St., burglary.Dennis M. Petty, no address provided, items stolen at 1211 S. 18th St.Erica L. Shipps, 5518 King Hill Ave., items stolen at Cook Road and North Belt Highway.Anthony Christian Fleming, 2414 S. 20th St., robbery at Parker Road and U.S. Highway 59.
Vandalism reported July 22 to Aug. 2Larry Eugene Stewart, 245 S. 11th St., destruction of property at 425 S. 11th St.Deann Charlee Cluck, 1015 Faraon St.Ternin Laion, 1517 N. 36th St.Keith Morris Wainwright, 513 S. 20th St., destruction of property at 2001 Messanie St.Tavean Gregory McRelly, 3428 Messanie St., destruction of property at 2001 Messanie St.