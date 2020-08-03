Thefts reported by businesses July 27 to 30

  • Go Fetch Auto LLC, Easton, Missouri, items stolen at 5001 Lake Ave.
  • Northwest Health Services Southside Clinic, 5001 Lake Ave.
  • Casey’s General Store, 401 E. Hyde Park Ave.
  • Red Racks DAV Thrift, 3025 S. Belt Highway.
  • Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
  • Love’s Truck Stop, 4601 S. Leonard Road.
  • Tractor Supply Co., 3027 S. Belt Highway.
  • Dollar General, 1415 N. Belt Highway.
  • Quick Stop, 2143 St. Joseph Ave.
  • Speedy’s, 2728 Messanie St.
  • Hammond’s Custom Installations, 802 S. Sixth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Boost Mobile, 1915 St. Joseph Ave.

    • Thefts reported July 22 to 31

  • Karen S. Olson, Reno, Nevada, items stolen from vehicle at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
  • Stanley Gene Hawkins, 720 S. Ninth St., burglary at 2128 St. Joseph Ave.
  • Ethan Scott Jackson, 1009 Ashland Court, vehicle stolen at 228 N. Belt Highway.
  • Brandon Lee Vignoe, Pittsburg, Missouri, items stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
  • Amanda May Goodwin, 312 N. Noyes Blvd., items stolen from residence.
  • Paul D. Widner, no address provided, items stolen at 3416 Pear St.
  • Steven Dallas Brushwood, Easton, Missouri, items stolen at 5001 Lake Ave.
  • Donald Edward Lukehart Jr., 1406 N. 36th St., items stolen at 6509 King Hill Ave.
  • Derlene Ezra Rihsa, 1511 N. 26th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Felisha Dawn James, 2118 S. 18th St., items stolen at 3507 Pear St.
  • Harold D. Miller, 506 Virginia St., items stolen from residence.
  • Jessica Rae Lukehart, 1413 Ridenbaugh St., items stolen at 1205 Angelique St.
  • Michelle Cortez, 1519 S. 11th St., items stolen
  • from residence.
  • Ashley Nicole Kernes, 1613 N. 36th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Kaylee Ann Morton, 1510 Pat Drive, vehicle stolen at 3229 Mitchell Ave.
  • Everett Lee Brumbaugh, 121 E. Highland Ave., vehicle stolen.
  • Keyon Ramon Wilkinson, 724 S. 22nd St., items stolen from residence.
  • Jason Matthew W. Gilpun, 1407 N. 36th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Seth Michael McKinney, 207 E. Highland Ave., vehicle stolen.
  • Isiah A. Sprague, 907 S. 14th St., items stolen at S. 23rd and Olive streets.
  • Doug M. Hummer, 1901 Savannah Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Sydney Jae Noble, 1521 S. 18th St., items stolen at 1704 Mitchell Ave.
  • Corey J. Lowe, 2902 N. 12th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Kevin Eugene O’Neal, 1002 Francis St., items stolen from residence.
  • Slade C. Crossfield, 109 E. Vassar St., vehicle stolen at 2106 S. Riverside Road.
  • William Ray Diamond, 16783 Private Road 3733, vehicle and items stolen at 1602 Brookside Drive.
  • Russell Edwin McCamy, 3918 W. Haverill Drive, vehicle stolen.
  • Brendan Michael Kilgore, 909 Corby St., items stolen form vehicle.
  • Betty Lynn Tucker, 3828 Messanie St., items stolen from residence.
  • Joseph John Brunette, 831 S. 19th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Danny W. Hall, 311 Blake St., items stolen from residence.
  • Jacob Allen Laffargue, 7090 State Highway 6, items stolen at 2106 S. Riverside Road.
  • Katherine Ivy Warren, 1602 Brookside Drive, burglary at 910 Richardson St.
  • Chad Michael Hammond, Country Club, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 802 S. Sixth St.
  • Rodney Eugene Helfery, 1612 Kirschner St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Bekka L. Matthews, 3404 Lafayette St., items stolen from residence.
  • Sayah David, 3609 Gene Field Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1705 N. 36th St.
  • Cheri Lyn Stiles, 1601 S. 38th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Lisa G. Rock, 2203 Felix St., burglary.
  • Nicholas A. Dail, Weatherby, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 2106 S. Riverside Road.
  • Ronald J. Richey, 912 Garden St., vehicle stolen.
  • Joshua Lee Parker, 2810 S. Leonard Road, items stolen from residence.
  • John Paul Stehr, 2622 Olive St., items stolen at 1311 Pacific St.
  • Colton Lee Tuner, 617 N. Ninth St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Teresa Ellen Atkison Marley, no address provided, items stolen at 215 N. 13th St.
  • Shelbie L. Walker, 5505 S.W. Lakefront Lane, burglary at 3600 King Hill Ave.
  • Tracy A. Klamert, 3502 Scott St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Kimberly Kay Bennington, 4501 Valley Lane, items stolen at 6500 King Hill Ave.
  • Alexzander S. Green, 2405 Berkshire Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

    • Vandalism reported July 17 to 31

  • Brandalyn Kay Morris, 2109 S. 15th St.
  • Ameri Pack, 710 S. Fifth St.
  • Open Door Food Kitchen, 615 S. Eighth St.
  • James S. Smith III, 3104 Olive St., destruction of property at 1700 Corby Parkway.
  • Allied Arts Council, 128 S. Eighth St., destruction of property at 615 Felix St.
  • Joseph Raymond Smith, 3016 County Line Road.
  • Pamela G. Johnson, 2105 Savannah Ave.
  • Julius L. Terrell Jr., 3444 Messanie St., destruction of property at 2106 S. Riverside Road.
  • Kim J. Westhoff, 33 Eastwood Drive.
  • Roger L. Dickhout, 1404 Maine St.
  • Renee Frances Mortimore, 313 W. Indiana Ave.
  • Cory Joseph Velvick, 2402 El Tivoli Drive.
  • Lisa G. Rock, 2203 Felix St.
  • Railey R. Cullens, 2628 State St., destruction of property at 601 N. Belt Highway.